Left Menu

Trading halts on NSE due to connectivity issues

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 13:05 IST
Trading halts on NSE due to connectivity issues

Largest stock bourse NSE on Wednesday said trading across segments came to a halt at 1140 hrs due to connectivity issues.

The bourse said it depends on two telecom service providers for connectivity, and both failed simultaneously resulting in the outage.

However, the broader Indian markets were not impacted, as communication lines at BSE continued even as NSE faced troubles.

''NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system,'' a statement from NSE spokesperson said.

''We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved,'' it added.

In June 2020, NSE had suffered a technical glitch. At that time, its bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal linked to the exchange.

In September 2019 too, the bourse's system faced a trading outage as investors were unable to place orders in the final minutes of the trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

North-South row: Adityanath accuses Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Congress general secretary Rahul Gandhi over a recent speech comparing politics in north and south India and said that the opposition leader was playing divisive politics.I ...

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife $7,700 for five years of housework

A Chinese court has ordered a man to pay his former wife 50,000 yuan 7,700 as compensation for housework she did during their five-year marriage, state media reported on Wednesday. Under a landmark civil code that seeks to better protect th...

Disproportionate assets: Former I-T officer gets 3-year RI

A special CBI court here has sentenced a retired Income Tax inspector to three years rigorous imprisonment for acquiring assets worth Rs 59.89 lakh which were disproportionate to his known sources of income.After pronouncing the order on Tu...

Important positions occupied by officers having no commitment to law: NGT

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Chairman of pollution control board of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli for not complying its order on utilisation of fly ash saying officers were acting at whims in utter defiance of law. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021