Left Menu

German economy grew 0.3% in Q4, better than thought

Industry has not been directly affected by the measures.Germany has seen its infection rate decline significantly over the past two months, but the progress appears to have stalled in recent days amid concerns about the impact of more contagious virus variants.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:04 IST
German economy grew 0.3% in Q4, better than thought

The German economy grew 0.3 per cent in last year's fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, official data showed Wednesday — a better performance than first thought.

The Federal Statistical Office had reported in late January that gross domestic product edged up 0.1 per cent in the October-December period. Wednesday's revision meant that last year's overall drop in GDP was a touch less sharp than originally reported — 4.9 per cent rather than 5 per cent . That fall ended a decade of growth and was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009.

Germany's economy did better than several others in the 19-country eurozone as it was supported by manufacturing, which has taken less of a hit than services during the pandemic.

On Monday, elementary students in more than half of Germany's 16 states returned to school after more than two months at home, the first major relaxation of the country's pandemic measures since they were tightened shortly before Christmas.

Hairdressers are due to reopen nationwide on March 1, but it's unclear when further steps to relax restrictions will be allowed. Industry has not been directly affected by the measures.

Germany has seen its infection rate decline significantly over the past two months, but the progress appears to have stalled in recent days amid concerns about the impact of more contagious virus variants. Germany has seen over 68,000 confirmed virus deaths since the pandemic began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Meet adds ability to end meeting for all at once

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

S.Africa says J&J, Pfizer, Moderna vaccines those for "immediate use"

FACTBOX-Where Australia's landmark news content legislation stands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Playoff hopes over, Jamshedpur and Bengaluru look to end season on a high

With their playoff hopes over and one final game to go, Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will be aiming to end their Indian Super League campaign on a winning note when they face each other here on Thursday.Lack of consistency over the course...

Vijay Sampla assumes charge of Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes

Shri Vijay Sampla assumed the charge of Chairman National Commission for Scheduled CastesNCSC in New Delhi today. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister Shri Som Prakash, former...

World's largest cricket stadium shows India's capability: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said the worlds largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad showcases the aspirations and capabilities of new India that has made a strong mark on the world stage.He also said that good sports facilities and ...

Cabinet approves Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Pharmaceuticals

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved the Production Linked Incentive PLI Scheme for Pharmaceuticals over a period of Financial Year 2020-21 to 2028-29.The Scheme will benefit domestic manufacture...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021