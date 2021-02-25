Malaysia's AirAsia Group postpones Q4 results to end-March

Malaysia's AirAsia Group postpones Q4 results to end-MarchReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:06 IST
Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has postponed its fourth-quarter earnings release by about a month, just as its shuttered Japan unit commences bankruptcy proceedings.
The airline confirmed that it has delayed the results announcement to the end of March, from initial plans to release on Thursday evening.
