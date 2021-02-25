Left Menu

Sensex jumps 258 pts; Nifty reclaims 15,000 level

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:03 IST
Sensex jumps 258 pts; Nifty reclaims 15,000 level

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 258 points and the Nifty reclaimed the 15,000 mark on Thursday, tracking gains in Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and TCS amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 257.62 points or 0.51 per cent higher at 51,039.31.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 115.35 points or 0.77 per cent to 15,097.35.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 5 per cent, followed by NTPC, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and PowerGrid.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, L&T, Kotak Bank and Titan were among the laggards.

''Domestic equities rebounded for the third consecutive day with Nifty crossing 15,000 levels again. A strong cue from global equities followed by favourable comments from Fed Chairman Powell in his second day testimony supported market rally,'' said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Barring FMCG, all key sectoral indices ended in green with metal index remaining an outlier. Financials, auto and pharma indices recorded gains to the tune of 1 per cent.

Notably, midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed broader indices sharply as improved visibility of earnings recovery attracted investors to this space, he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were largely trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.50 per cent higher at USD 66.51 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey condemns "coup attempt" in Armenia

Turkeys foreign minister strongly condemned what he called a coup attempt against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and said it was unacceptable that the military had called for the resignation of a democratically elected leader.We ar...

Modi targets Rahul over his 'north-south' remarks, lashes out

Attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent north-south remarks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday alleged the partys policy was to divide, lie and rule. Not mincing words, he said the Congress culture of feudal politics, d...

Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management celebrates 26th Foundation Day

New Delhi India, February 25 ANINewsVoir Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management LBSIM Dwarka Delhi celebrated its 26th Foundation Day at its college premises. The event was highlighted with the gracious presence of Gurcharan Das Author...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5 pm NATION DEL43 INDOPAK-2NDLD MILITARY India, Pakistan agree to follow all ceasefire pacts New Delhi India and Pakistan have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021