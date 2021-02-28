Left Menu

Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly Rs 2.2 lakh cr in market valuation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 10:06 IST
Nine of top 10 firms lose nearly Rs 2.2 lakh cr in market valuation
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@IMFNews)

Nine of the 10 most-valued companies lost a whopping Rs 2,19,920.71 lakh crore in their total market valuation last week with the barometer Sensex tanking more than 3 per cent.

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the only scrip to post gains in its market valuation among the top 10 valued companies.

Among losers, Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation tanked Rs 81,506.34 crore to Rs 10,71,263.77 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 2,202.12 crore to reach Rs 8,45,552.53 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank dropped by Rs 18,098.57 crore to Rs 4,13,078.87 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever by Rs 11,536.32 crore to Rs 5,00,937.14 crore.

HDFC's valuation declined by Rs 35,389.88 crore to reach Rs 4,57,518.73 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 16,613.57 crore to Rs 5,33,487.07 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance fell by Rs 15,712.46 crore to Rs 3,15,653.33 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank dipped Rs 30,695.43 crore to Rs 3,53,081.63 crore.

The valuation of SBI went down by Rs 8,166.02 crore to reach Rs 3,48,238.34 crore.

Lone gainer RIL, on the other hand, added Rs 2,092.01 crore to its valuation which stood at Rs 13,21,044.35 crore at close on Friday.

Key benchmark index Sensex dropped by 1,786 points or 3.46 per cent last week amid weak global cues. The 30-share index posted its biggest single-day fall in nearly 10 months on Friday while the NSE Nifty plunged over 568 points to crack below the psychological 15,000-mark, tracking global selloffs triggered by a panic in bond markets overseas.

In the ranking of 10 most-valued companies, RIL was at the top of the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shots, tear gas as police in Myanmar intensify use of force

Security forces in Myanmar made mass arrests and appeared to use lethal force on Sunday as they intensified their efforts to break up protests a month after the military staged a coup.There were reports of gunfire as police in Yangon, the b...

Sreedharan's entry a 'gimmick'; BJP will remain marginal player in Kerala: Cong's Tariq Anwar

Terming technocrat E Sreedharans entry into the BJP a gimmick, Congress Kerala in-charge Tariq Anwar on Sunday said it would be a direct fight between the UDF and the ruling LDF in the upcoming assembly polls as the people will not waste th...

Dozens of leading Hong Kong democrats charged with subversion in major national security crackdown

Forty-seven Hong Kong democrats and activists were charged on Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion, in the largest single crackdown on the democratic opposition under a China-imposed national security law. Sam Cheung, a young activis...

Eliza Dushku expecting second child with husband Peter Palandjian

Actor Eliza Dushku and her businessman husband Peter Palandjian are set to welcome their second child together. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor shared the pregnancy news on her Instagram page. Mama x 2.. peter.palandjian B how I love yo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021