Left Menu

France calls talks after Germany announces some cross-border restrictions due to COVID-19

France said it was in talks with the German government to try and avoid planned cross-border travel restrictions announced by Berlin on Sunday after concern about the spread of COVID-19 in the French region of Moselle.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 18:42 IST
France calls talks after Germany announces some cross-border restrictions due to COVID-19

France said it was in talks with the German government to try and avoid planned cross-border travel restrictions announced by Berlin on Sunday after concern about the spread of COVID-19 in the French region of Moselle. Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases on Sunday classified the Moselle district as an area of concern due to the spread of a coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa. The decision prompted Berlin to announce that Germany would impose restrictions on travel from the Moselle region from Tuesday.

Public transport between Moselle and the German states of Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland will be suspended, and commuters arriving from Moselle by car will need to produce a negative COVID-19 test. Police will not set up stationary border controls, but will make random checks, German authorities said. France's Europe Minister Clement Beaune said on France Inter radio that he regretted the German decision.

"We are in discussions with the German authorities who just classified Moselle as a zone where (highly contagious) variants are circulating," Clement said. "That implies the near closure of the border, that's what we want to avoid for the 16,000 (cross border) workers in Moselle... We are trying to soften the measures as much as possible," he said.

Germany already has border controls in place with the Czech Republic and Austria and had been trying to avoid restrictions on its border with France. Beaune said that measures being discussed with the German government to avoid outright border controls included the possibility of requiring people crossing the border to show proof they had tested negative for COVID-19 within the past two or three days rather than in the last 24 hours, and he said things were moving in the right direction.

France has resisted imposing a new national lockdown to control more contagious variants, but has begun to toughen restrictions locally in places such as Dunkirk in the north and Nice in the south. French President Emmanuel Macron has consistently advocated keeping borders open between EU countries during the pandemic, and clashed with Germany last year after Berlin precipitously closed the border during the first wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...

Biden administration plans to open another tent facility at Texas border for migrants

Washington US, February 28 ANI The Biden administration is planning to open another facility in south Texas to expand processing capacity for children and families arriving at the US-Mexico border, CNN reported citing a Department of Homela...

Cong facing uphill task in poll-bound states

The Congress is hoping to benefit from the anti-incumbency factor as well as the public protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and agri laws in the upcoming round of assembly polls, but still faces an uphill task in the coming days....

Farmers' protest in Muzaffarnagar villages more about sugarcane issues than agri laws

The old saying that agriculture is the best occupation and working for others the worst no longer holds true, says Raj Kumar, a farmer from western Uttar Pradesh, where farmers agitation seems to be driven more by stagnant sugarcane prices ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021