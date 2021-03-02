Left Menu

Norway and UK extend £2.6m grants to African Legal Support Facility

The Norwegian government, through its Agency for Development Cooperation, provided 20 million Norwegian kroner (around £1.6 million) to support the 2021 and 2022 work programs of the ALSF.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 02-03-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 10:52 IST
Norway and UK extend £2.6m grants to African Legal Support Facility
ALSF CEO Stephen Karangizi said the grants were timely and would enable his agency to respond effectively to African countries’ requests for legal and technical support. Image Credit: Facebook / African Legal Support Facility

The governments of Norway and the United Kingdom have extended grants of around £2.6 million to the African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) to support its activities over the next two years.

The Norwegian government, through its Agency for Development Cooperation, provided 20 million Norwegian kroner (around £1.6 million) to support the 2021 and 2022 work programs of the ALSF.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office of the United Kingdom is providing a £1 million grant to the ALSF, which will go to supporting debt management capacity in low-income African countries. The funding forms part of a cooperation agreement signed by the two parties.

The UK grant is in line with the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, supported by the IMF and the World Bank, and comes as African countries continue to implement urgent measures to manage the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and its socio-economic impacts, including the strain on their debt portfolios.

ALSF CEO Stephen Karangizi said the grants were timely and would enable his agency to respond effectively to African countries' requests for legal and technical support. "The consistent commitment of the Norwegian and UK governments to the ALSF's mission is commendable and demonstrates their status as dependable development partners, especially in a challenging period for African countries. These grants will promote sustainable investments and transactions to improve the lives of the people of Africa."

The ALSF previously received a £7 million grant from the United Kingdom, while Norway has since 2013 cumulatively allocated 75 million Norwegian kroner ( around £6.3 million) to support the ALSF's annual programs.

The African Development Bank established the ALSF in 2010 to support governments in negotiating major commercial transactions. It has provided legal and technical assistance in public-private partnership projects across the oil and gas, mining and energy sectors. The Facility has supported African governments to negotiate 53 key commercial contracts valued at $97.8 billion.

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K Bank provides loans under govt schemes to people below poverty line in Rajouri

The Jammu and Kashmir bank has been providing loans to below the poverty line residents of Kotranka sub-division of Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district under various schemes of the Central government for their upliftment. The Jammu and Kash...

Cricket-Gayle targets T20 World Cup defence with Windies on comeback

Opening batsman Chris Gayle has set his sights on a third Twenty20 World Cup with West Indies as he prepares to return to international cricket after an absence of two years ahead of their T20 series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday....

FOCUS-Spanish unions cry foul as Inditex shuts stores

Inditex staff in Spain say they are being forced out as the owner of the fast-fashion brand Zara rolls out its plan to shut up to 1,200 stores worldwide, despite a company agreement with Spanish unions to project jobs. The worlds biggest cl...

China will give more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal

China will give 800,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine to Nepal, its ambassador said, up from half a million promised earlier. The gift is to support Nepals fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Hou Yanqi said in a Twitter post late on Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021