Left Menu

Business highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 19:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 19:15 IST
Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL48 BIZ-EPFO-2NDLD INTEREST EPFO retains 8.5 pc interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21 New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday decided to retain 8.5 per cent annual rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the current financial year for its more than five crore active subscribers.

DEL47 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee retreats by 11 paise to 72.83, ends 2-day winning run Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The rupee on Thursday declined by 11 paise to close at 72.83 against the US dollar due to a rebound in the greenback in overseas markets and muted domestic equities.

DEL43 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty drop over 1 pc amid global equity retreat Mumbai: Snapping its three-session winning run, benchmark BSE Sensex plunged by around 599 points to crack below the key 51,000-level on Thursday due to heavy selling in financial, energy and IT stocks amid a meltdown in global shares.

DEL38 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold prices fall Rs 217; silver down by Rs 1,217 New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs 217 to Rs 44,372 per 10 gm in the national capital, as vaccine rollout has boosted risk on sentiments lowering safe haven demand for precious metals, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM48 BIZ-INDIA-OPEC India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of stable oil prices New Delhi: With retail petrol and diesel prices going through the roof, India on Thursday again urged oil producers' group OPEC to ease production curbs to fulfill their promise of stable oil prices.

DCM42 BIZ-AICPD-AMAZON AICPD, Prahar ask Amazon to back off from RIL-Future Group deal New Delhi: Traders' body AICPD and NGO Prahar in an open letter on Thursday asked Amazon to 'back off' from blocking the Reliance-Future Group deal, alleging mall vendors and suppliers have become collateral damage in the current tussle between the companies. DCM32 BIZ-FDI FDI rises 40 pc to USD 51.47 bn in Apr-Dec 2020-21: Govt data New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India grew 40 per cent to USD 51.47 billion during April-December 2020-21, according to government data released on Thursday.

DCM5 BIZ-PETROL-SBI ECONOMISTS Petrol price can come down to Rs 75 if brought under GST, but there is lack of political will: SBI Economists Mumbai: Petrol price can go down to Rs 75 a litre across the country if brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but there is a lack of political will, which is keeping Indian oil product prices at one of the highest in the world, economists at SBI said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Van catches fire in Chhatarpur district

A pick-up van carrying iron material caught fire in Gulganj area, 35 km from here, on Thursday, police said.The vehicle, which was on the way to Sagar, was badly damaged but its driver, Rakesh, escaped unhurt, police said.Inspector Shalendr...

Jaishankar calls on Bangladesh PM Hasina, praises her sagacity, leadership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina here and conveyed the warm greetings of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and praised her sagacity and leadership that inspire the bila...

SC stays HC order cancelling elections to 5 Municipalities in Goa; CM Pramod Sawant welcomes verdict

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday welcomed the order of the Supreme Court which stayed the Bombay High Courts order cancelling elections to five Municipalities in the state. He also told ANI that the State Election Commission wil...

2 Afghan women held with US dollars worth over Rs 55L at IGI airport

Two women from Afghanistan were caught by the CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying US dollars worth over Rs 55 lakh in an unauthorised manner, officials said on Thursday.Mahmooda Sediqi and Estorai Qayomi were held for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021