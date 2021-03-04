Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1910 hours: DEL48 BIZ-EPFO-2NDLD INTEREST EPFO retains 8.5 pc interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21 New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO on Thursday decided to retain 8.5 per cent annual rate of interest on provident fund deposits for the current financial year for its more than five crore active subscribers.

DEL47 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee retreats by 11 paise to 72.83, ends 2-day winning run Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) The rupee on Thursday declined by 11 paise to close at 72.83 against the US dollar due to a rebound in the greenback in overseas markets and muted domestic equities.

DEL43 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty drop over 1 pc amid global equity retreat Mumbai: Snapping its three-session winning run, benchmark BSE Sensex plunged by around 599 points to crack below the key 51,000-level on Thursday due to heavy selling in financial, energy and IT stocks amid a meltdown in global shares.

DEL38 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold prices fall Rs 217; silver down by Rs 1,217 New Delhi: Gold prices on Thursday fell by Rs 217 to Rs 44,372 per 10 gm in the national capital, as vaccine rollout has boosted risk on sentiments lowering safe haven demand for precious metals, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM48 BIZ-INDIA-OPEC India asks OPEC+ to fulfill promise of stable oil prices New Delhi: With retail petrol and diesel prices going through the roof, India on Thursday again urged oil producers' group OPEC to ease production curbs to fulfill their promise of stable oil prices.

DCM42 BIZ-AICPD-AMAZON AICPD, Prahar ask Amazon to back off from RIL-Future Group deal New Delhi: Traders' body AICPD and NGO Prahar in an open letter on Thursday asked Amazon to 'back off' from blocking the Reliance-Future Group deal, alleging mall vendors and suppliers have become collateral damage in the current tussle between the companies. DCM32 BIZ-FDI FDI rises 40 pc to USD 51.47 bn in Apr-Dec 2020-21: Govt data New Delhi: Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India grew 40 per cent to USD 51.47 billion during April-December 2020-21, according to government data released on Thursday.

DCM5 BIZ-PETROL-SBI ECONOMISTS Petrol price can come down to Rs 75 if brought under GST, but there is lack of political will: SBI Economists Mumbai: Petrol price can go down to Rs 75 a litre across the country if brought under the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), but there is a lack of political will, which is keeping Indian oil product prices at one of the highest in the world, economists at SBI said on Thursday.

