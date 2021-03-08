Left Menu

Artificial Intelligence and IoT can improve travel experience

Aamir J Ahmad, the CEO of the online ticketing platform BusAndTicket.com, opens up about use of technology to improve Travel Experience.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 16:29 IST
Artificial Intelligence and IoT can improve travel experience
Aamir J Ahmad, CEO of the online ticketing platform BusAndTicket.com. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/SRV Media): Aamir J Ahmad, the CEO of the online ticketing platform BusAndTicket.com, opens up about use of technology to improve Travel Experience. In interaction with Media, Aamir Junaid Ahmad, CEO - BusAndTicket, a technocrat himself, shared how the company is planning to use technology for improving bus ticket booking and travel experience for its customers.

With the AI advancement in the world, we will soon implement new ways the technology can improve customer experience. AI and IoT together will give more personalized ticket booking experience and will help users find the best deals and recommendations to fulfill their travel plans with ease. The more they use the service, the more information will be available to further customize the search results. BusAndTicket.com is coming up for the first time with the concept of dynamic pricing in bus ticket booking using the Analytical Benefits of AI. The bus seat rates can change based on weather, events, and how many seats are available. However, this will be implemented subject to approval by the stake holders.

The use of IoT is been adopted for resolving the issue of lost luggage, which is causing a lot of stress to passengers as well as a lot of costs to the bus travel industry. BusAndTicket.com aims of adopting IoT tools to reduce baggage mishandling at bus stands. Sensor-based baggage solutions will send a push notification to the traveller when the bag gets loaded and each time the bag is adjusted or unloaded. In this way the passenger will know exactly when the luggage is loaded, unloaded or accessed. Use of such technology to track their baggage via a link found on their mobile ticket will build confidence among the passengers.

While the implementation of these technologies can be complex and expensive, it pays off in the long run by improving user experience and customer retention. After all, customers are most likely going to return to a service if they've been satisfied with it in the past. This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan President Tsai visits naval base amid Chinese threats

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited a naval base on Monday to thank sailors and marines for their dedication to protecting the island amid renewed threats from China, vowing not to allow the loss of any single inch of territory. In rem...

On International Women's Day, Aparshakti Khurana opens up about working with female directors

Starting with his debut film Dangal that released in 2016, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana has worked with some of the most prolific directors in showbiz. On the occasion of International Womens Day, the actor spoke about his favourite f...

75 yrs of India's independence: PM to launch 'Amrut Mahotsav' on Mar 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav from Gujarat on March 12 to commemorate 75 years of Indias Independence, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has said.The PM will also flag off a 21-day long Dandi March from Sabarmat...

England cricket's leadership power lies with Morgan not Root, so he gets hat he wants: Vaughan

Former captain Michael Vaughan has argued that England Test skipper Joe Root should also get to pick his best players irrespective of ECBs rotation policy, just like limited overs leader Eoin Morgan gets what he wants.In a column for Telegr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021