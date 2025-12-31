Train Collision Chaos: Pipalkoti Tunnel Mishap Shakes Hydropower Project
A collision between loco trains inside the under-construction Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydropower project's tunnel injured 88 people. The trains carried workers and materials. Chamoli officials ensured prompt medical attention, while the Railways clarified no link to Indian Railways. The project on the Alaknanda River aims to generate 444 megawatts of electricity.
- Country:
- India
A tragic train collision in the under-construction Vishnugad-Pipalkoti hydropower project in Chamoli district led to 88 injuries. The incident occurred inside the Pipalkoti tunnel, drawing immediate attention from officials, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who prioritized medical care for the injured.
The accident unfolded when two loco trains, one ferrying workers and officials, and the other loaded with materials, collided around 8:30 pm on Tuesday. Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar highlighted that it happened near the Tunnel Boring Machine site, and most of the injured received first aid promptly.
Railway authorities clarified that the trains involved were part of the tunnel's local transport system, not Indian Railways. The hydropower project aims to produce 444 megawatts with four turbines and expects to conclude next year, underscoring the urgency in addressing all safety concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
