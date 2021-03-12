Left Menu

Suryoday SFB fixes IPO price band at Rs 303-305 per equity share

Retail deposits comprise 72.40 per cent of the banks total deposits.In the first nine months of the current fiscal, it reported a profit after tax of Rs 54.86 crore as against Rs 126.68 crore in the year-ago period.As of December 31, 2020, gross NPAs were Rs 29.91 crore or 0.78 per cent, and net NPAs were Rs 12.81 crore or 0.33 per cent.Its capital adequacy as on December 31, 2020 stood at 41.2 per cent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-03-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 15:20 IST
Suryoday SFB fixes IPO price band at Rs 303-305 per equity share

Suryoday Small Finance Bank on Friday set a price a band of Rs 303-305 a share for its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on March 17.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 250 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to Rs 350 crore by existing shareholders.

The three-day public issue would conclude on March 19 and bidding for anchor investors would be open on March 16.

Those offering shares through OFS include International Finance Corporation, Gaja Capital Fund II, DWM (International) Mauritius, HDFC Holdings, IDFC First Bank, Americorp Ventures, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance and Gaja Capital India AIF Trust.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards augmenting the bank's tier-1 capital for future growth, its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Baskar Babu Ramachandran said.

Post the issue, the promoters stake will be reduced from current 29.2 per cent to 27.5 per cent.

In the pre-IPO round, the lender raised Rs 152 crore from investors, including SBI Life Insurance and Axis Mutual Fund.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities and SBI Capital Markets.

The bank started its operations in January 2017. As of December 31, 2020, the lender's gross loan portfolio stood at Rs 3,908.22 core and deposits stood at Rs 3,343.84 crore. Retail deposits comprise 72.40 per cent of the bank's total deposits.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal, it reported a profit after tax of Rs 54.86 crore as against Rs 126.68 crore in the year-ago period.

As of December 31, 2020, gross NPAs were Rs 29.91 crore or 0.78 per cent, and net NPAs were Rs 12.81 crore or 0.33 per cent.

Its capital adequacy as on December 31, 2020 stood at 41.2 per cent. Cost of funds stood at 8 per cent.

It has 554 branches across the country and serves close to 14.4 lakh customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

Shell says Nigeria Delta oil spill dropped by 40% in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar courts extend detention of AP journalist, five others

A court in Myanmar extended custody on Friday for five journalists, including one from U.S. news agency the Associated Press, who were arrested while covering anti-junta protests in the biggest city of Yangon last month, a lawyer said. More...

Don’t know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra: CJI

Dont know any finer judge than Justice Indu Malhotra, Chief Justice SA Bobde said on Friday as the first woman lawyer to be appointed directly as a judge of the Supreme Court sat on the bench alongwith him for the last time before her retir...

Tape that: Dutch inventor of audio cassette dies at age 94

Lou Ottens, the Dutch inventor of the cassette tape, the medium of choice for millions of bedroom mix tapes, has died, said Philips, the company where he also helped develop the compact disc.Ottens died Saturday at age 94, Philips confirmed...

LeadSquared bags Deloitte Technology Fast50, 2020 with 199% Growth Rate

LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based SaaS platform, today announced that it ranked 25th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2020, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021