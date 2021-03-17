Left Menu

Omega Seiki joins hands with B Medical Systems for vaccine storage boxes

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 15:13 IST
Omega Seiki Mobility on Wednesday said it has inked a pact with Luxembourg-based B Medical Systems for vaccine storage boxes and other medical products in the country.

The company, which is an Anglian Omega Group company, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with B Medical Systems which has pioneered the technology to store and transport vaccines, blood components, lab specimens, etc. through their innovative storage boxes that can be calibrated to ultra-low temperatures of -70-degree C.

“COVID-19 vaccine is a beacon of hope to millions of people in our country. The government has done its job by making it available free for distribution. Now it is our job to ensure it reaches the people in a completely safe way, across the country,'' Anglian Omega Group Chairman Uday Narang said in a statement.

The company will provide the complete vaccine delivery solution to the people in the country by utilising cold chains and electric vehicles using B Medical boxes, he added.

''Our commitment to supporting governments, health institutions and NGOs has not only saved innumerable lives but helped communities develop and prosper. Today we are proud to bring our technology to India and collaborate with Omega Seiki Mobility to make it available to a vast majority of people of India,'' B Medical Systems Deputy Chief Executive Officer Jesal Doshi noted.

B Medical Systems is the only company worldwide offering an end-to-end solution of refrigerated devices certified by the EU MDR, US FDA, and WHO PQS across vaccine cold chain, medical refrigeration, and blood management solutions, he added.

