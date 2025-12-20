Left Menu

Modi's Assam Visit: Unveiling Statues, Launching Projects, and Political Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Assam for two days to launch infrastructure projects, pay tribute to historical figures, and engage with the BJP's state workers ahead of elections. The visit includes unveiling statues, inaugurating airport terminals, and participating in cultural and political events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:55 IST
Modi's Assam Visit: Unveiling Statues, Launching Projects, and Political Engagements
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Assam on Saturday for a significant two-day visit focusing on development and political engagement, officials confirmed.

Key events include the unveiling of an 80-foot statue of former Chief Minister Gopinath Bardoloi, sculpted by the late Ram Sutar, and inaugurating the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport.

Modi will also interact with BJP workers, meet meritorious students, and address public gatherings to promote infrastructure growth and political strategies in the state ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025