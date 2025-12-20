Modi's Assam Visit: Unveiling Statues, Launching Projects, and Political Engagements
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Assam for two days to launch infrastructure projects, pay tribute to historical figures, and engage with the BJP's state workers ahead of elections. The visit includes unveiling statues, inaugurating airport terminals, and participating in cultural and political events.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Assam on Saturday for a significant two-day visit focusing on development and political engagement, officials confirmed.
Key events include the unveiling of an 80-foot statue of former Chief Minister Gopinath Bardoloi, sculpted by the late Ram Sutar, and inaugurating the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport.
Modi will also interact with BJP workers, meet meritorious students, and address public gatherings to promote infrastructure growth and political strategies in the state ahead of upcoming elections.
