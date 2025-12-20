Modi's Assam Visit: Unveiling Statues, Launching Projects, and Political Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Assam on Saturday for a significant two-day visit focusing on development and political engagement, officials confirmed.

Key events include the unveiling of an 80-foot statue of former Chief Minister Gopinath Bardoloi, sculpted by the late Ram Sutar, and inaugurating the new terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport.

Modi will also interact with BJP workers, meet meritorious students, and address public gatherings to promote infrastructure growth and political strategies in the state ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)