Parle Agro Achieves Multi-Fold Profit Growth in FY25

Parle Agro, renowned for brands including Frooti and Appy, has revealed a notable increase in its consolidated net profits, reaching Rs 115.38 crore for FY25. This represents a multi-fold rise from the previous fiscal year.

The company's revenue experienced a growth of 5%, climbing to Rs 3,284.13 crore. The total income, inclusive of other fiscal sources, was reported at Rs 3,370.14 crore, marking a similar 5% annual increase according to data from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Under the leadership of Prakash J Chauhan, Parle Agro recorded a decrease of 7.74% in advertising and promotional expenses. While domestic sales dominated at Rs 3,214.27 crore, exports amounted to Rs 30.07 crore, reflecting the company's strong foothold in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)