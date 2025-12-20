Parle Agro Achieves Multi-Fold Profit Growth in FY25
Parle Agro, an Indian beverage company, reported significant profit growth with net profit rising to Rs 115.38 crore in FY25. Revenue increased by 5% to Rs 3,284.13 crore. While advertising expenses declined, the company's total expenses slightly rose. Domestic sales contributed the most, with exports being minor.
Parle Agro, renowned for brands including Frooti and Appy, has revealed a notable increase in its consolidated net profits, reaching Rs 115.38 crore for FY25. This represents a multi-fold rise from the previous fiscal year.
The company's revenue experienced a growth of 5%, climbing to Rs 3,284.13 crore. The total income, inclusive of other fiscal sources, was reported at Rs 3,370.14 crore, marking a similar 5% annual increase according to data from business intelligence platform Tofler.
Under the leadership of Prakash J Chauhan, Parle Agro recorded a decrease of 7.74% in advertising and promotional expenses. While domestic sales dominated at Rs 3,214.27 crore, exports amounted to Rs 30.07 crore, reflecting the company's strong foothold in the Indian market.
