Left Menu

PNB sets-up subsidiary to manage credit card business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 20:21 IST
PNB sets-up subsidiary to manage credit card business
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to manage its credit card business, the bank said on Wednesday.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of the bank namely PNB Cards & Services Ltd has been incorporated on March 16, 2021, by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi, it said in a regulatory filing. The subsidiary will undertake the non-financial support services related to credit card business of the bank.

The authorised capital of the company is Rs 25 crore and the paid-up capital is Rs 15 crore, PNB said.

The number of outstanding credit cards at the end of December 2020 of PNB stood at over 4.3 crore (43,402,879), according to the RBI data.

The value of transactions through credit cards was Rs 137.55 crore (Rs 13,755 lakh) at the point of sale (PoS) and Rs 1.17 crore (Rs 117 lakh) at the ATMs during the month.

The number of transactions at PoS were 5,79,244 while at the ATMs the number of transactions through credit cards were 3,871 in December 2020.

PNB shares closed at Rs 38.30 apiece on BSE, down 3.77 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands tile view layouts for Meet on iOS, Android

Google Drive for Android now lets you view, manage important tasks within app

One Piece Chapter 1008 will continue with Chopper vs Queen’s fight

Transparency, security assurance affect purchase decisions: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Concessional 5% withholding tax continues for debt interest income of FPIs

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said that concessional rate of tax of 5 per cent shall continue for certain interest income of foreign portfolio investors.Clarifying on reports which said that concessional withholding tax rate of 5 p...

Mega vaccination drive to be run every Monday, Tuesday in Haryana: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said that taking cognisance of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, the state has already ramped up its COVID-19 management preparations.This includes aggressive surveillance, string...

Too early to tell if shootings were hate crime: Officials

Georgia officials say its too early to determine whether the shooting that left eight dead at massage parlours in the Atlanta area was a hate crime.The suspect, Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, was questioned by officials and autho...

Pakistan receives 500,000 vaccine doses from China, doubling available supply

Pakistan on Wednesday received a Chinese donation of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine, bringing the countrys total supply to 1 million shots, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.The South Asian nation of 220 million people launched COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021