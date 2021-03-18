Trimble Announces Release of Tekla 2021 Structural BIM Software Solutions

NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) introduced today the latest versions of its Tekla® software solutions for constructible Building Information Modeling (BIM), structural engineering and steel fabrication management-Tekla Structures 2021, Tekla Structural Designer 2021, Tekla Tedds 2021 and Tekla PowerFab 2021. New Tekla software features and enhancements continue to power data-driven, collaborative and connected workflows across all project phases. Tekla Structures 2021 introduces three new subscription options, which can reduce the upfront investment and provide flexibility to balance license needs with an annual subscription of the software solutions. With flexible subscription options, users can choose the appropriate Tekla Structures subscription based on their needs: • Carbon: for viewing models and collaborating with project stakeholders • Graphite: for creating constructible, intelligent BIM and structural documentation • Diamond: for design, detailing and fabrication The latest version of Tekla Structures also delivers enhancements, improvements and new features that simplify the user experience for more efficient workflows, increased productivity and collaboration across project teams, including: • Simplified change management with enhanced clash detection and cloning tools • Better usability with in-product guidance and localization • Faster, more accurate modeling with drawing and object handling improvements, and new extensions for various modeling tasks including modeling scaffolding • Increased interoperability with improvements for IFC and other formats, deeper integration with the Trimble Connect™ collaboration platform and continued enhancements to Tekla Model Sharing Tekla Structural Designer 2021 structural analysis and design software introduces the 'design-to-detail workflow' for more efficient modeling of reinforced cast-in-place concrete and transferring reinforcing bars, including slabs, foundations, beams, columns and walls, to Tekla Structures. A new carbon calculator provides the ability to understand a structure's embodied carbon impact during design and compare alternative schemes to identify the most effective, sustainable and affordable option.

Tekla Tedds 2021 structural analysis and design calculation software offers new and improved calculations, including base plate, precast hollow core slab, concrete foundation and timber racking loads, to satisfy multiple design codes. Tekla PowerFab 2021 steel fabrication management software delivers visual dashboard reporting, enhanced options for filtering and organizing data, and continued improvements for automated machine instruction on the shop floor. In addition, extended integration with Viewpoint's ViewpointOne connected construction management suite streamlines the flow of purchasing and inventory data from Tekla PowerFab to Viewpoint for North American users.

Availability To learn more and to download Tekla 2021 versions, visit: www.tekla.com/2021.

About Trimble Construction Trimble is developing technology, software and services that drive the digital transformation of construction with solutions that span the entire architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. Empowering teams across the construction lifecycle, Trimble's innovative approach improves coordination and collaboration between stakeholders, teams, phases and processes. Trimble's Connected Construction strategy gives users control of their operations with best-in-class solutions and a common data environment. By automating work and transforming workflows, Trimble is enabling construction professionals to improve productivity, quality, transparency, safety, sustainability and deliver each project with confidence. For more information, visit: construction.trimble.com.

About Trimble Trimble is transforming the way the world works by delivering products and services that connect the physical and digital worlds. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety, and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble software, hardware, and services are transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1459062/Trimble_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

