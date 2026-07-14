UK Government Tightens Laws to Deport Grooming Gang Leader

The British government announced plans to close a legal loophole hindering the deportation of Shabir Ahmed, a key figure in the Rochdale 'grooming gangs' scandal. Although stripped of his British citizenship, Ahmed's deportation was stalled due to legal complexities. The move aims to prevent similar cases in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 03:29 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 03:29 IST
UK Government Tightens Laws to Deport Grooming Gang Leader
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government is set to tighten immigration laws to address a loophole that hindered the deportation of Shabir Ahmed, a notorious figure in the 'grooming gangs' scandal. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood announced the legislative amendment on Monday, emphasizing the country's tougher stance on serious offenders.

Ahmed, a gang leader in Rochdale, was jailed in 2012 for multiple child sexual offences and recently released after serving 14 years. He was stripped of his UK citizenship, but his deportation to Pakistan faced legal hurdles due to his arrival in the UK before 1973. This amendment aims to ensure Commonwealth citizens guilty of grave crimes can still be deported.

The grooming gangs scandal, predominantly involving men of Pakistani descent, has become a politically sensitive issue in the UK. The scandal erupted into the national consciousness following a high-profile trial in 2012, casting a spotlight on systemic failures to protect vulnerable children.

TRENDING

1
INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

INS Sudarshini Brings India’s Maritime Heritage to Boston

India
2
EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

EU Faces Division Over New Measures on Israeli Settlements

Israel
3
Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Zverev's Winning Strategy: Attacking Plan Reclaims Glory

Germany
4
Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

Gulf Tensions Spark Global Market Turmoil

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

One Region, Ten Digital Futures: Inside ASEAN’s Uneven Transformation

South Africa Has Electricity: So Why Are Households Still Energy-Poor?

From “Incentives” to Insecurity: The Broken Economics of Refugee Teaching

When Giants Clash, Smaller Economies Pay: The Global Cost of a US–China Trade Shock

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026