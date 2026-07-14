UK Government Tightens Laws to Deport Grooming Gang Leader

The British government is set to tighten immigration laws to address a loophole that hindered the deportation of Shabir Ahmed, a notorious figure in the 'grooming gangs' scandal. Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood announced the legislative amendment on Monday, emphasizing the country's tougher stance on serious offenders.

Ahmed, a gang leader in Rochdale, was jailed in 2012 for multiple child sexual offences and recently released after serving 14 years. He was stripped of his UK citizenship, but his deportation to Pakistan faced legal hurdles due to his arrival in the UK before 1973. This amendment aims to ensure Commonwealth citizens guilty of grave crimes can still be deported.

The grooming gangs scandal, predominantly involving men of Pakistani descent, has become a politically sensitive issue in the UK. The scandal erupted into the national consciousness following a high-profile trial in 2012, casting a spotlight on systemic failures to protect vulnerable children.