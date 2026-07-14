Ballistic Barrage: Kyiv Under Attack

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, faced an assault from Russian ballistic missiles early Tuesday morning. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that air defense units were actively working to intercept the missiles. Eyewitnesses from Reuters reported multiple explosions occurring throughout the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 03:00 IST
Ballistic Barrage: Kyiv Under Attack
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  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was the target of a Russian ballistic missile attack early on Tuesday, according to senior officials.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated that air defense units were mobilized to intercept the incoming missiles.

Reuters journalists on the ground witnessed several explosions ripping through the city.

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