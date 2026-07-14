Shift in Venezuela's Diplomatic Relations: New Appointments Unveiled

Venezuela has appointed Felix Plasencia, previous envoy to the U.S., as the head of foreign relations and trade abroad. Plasencia, an ally of interim President Delcy Rodriguez, will replace Yvan Gil as the Foreign Minister. Yvan Gil will transition to the role of Science and Technology Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 02:57 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 02:57 IST
Shift in Venezuela's Diplomatic Relations: New Appointments Unveiled
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  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, has announced a significant reshuffling of the nation's diplomatic leadership. On Monday, Rodriguez appointed Felix Plasencia, the current envoy to the United States, to a new position focusing on foreign relations and trade.

Plasencia brings a wealth of experience, having served as a close ally to Rodriguez and a former foreign minister under the leadership of Nicolas Maduro, who was succeeded by Rodriguez. His appointment signals a strategic move to bolster Venezuela's international presence.

Alongside these changes, Yvan Gil, who served as the outgoing foreign minister, will now take on the role of science and technology minister, broadening his portfolio and underscoring the administration's focus on technological advancements.

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