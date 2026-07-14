Shift in Venezuela's Diplomatic Relations: New Appointments Unveiled

Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, has announced a significant reshuffling of the nation's diplomatic leadership. On Monday, Rodriguez appointed Felix Plasencia, the current envoy to the United States, to a new position focusing on foreign relations and trade.

Plasencia brings a wealth of experience, having served as a close ally to Rodriguez and a former foreign minister under the leadership of Nicolas Maduro, who was succeeded by Rodriguez. His appointment signals a strategic move to bolster Venezuela's international presence.

Alongside these changes, Yvan Gil, who served as the outgoing foreign minister, will now take on the role of science and technology minister, broadening his portfolio and underscoring the administration's focus on technological advancements.