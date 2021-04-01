Left Menu

Lockdown home-working thwarts Germany's burglars

"Burglars often had no opportunity to carry out the deed." As a result, damages fell to 230 million euros ($269.68 million), 70 million euros less than the year before, while the average size of an individual claim fell by 10% to 2,750 euros, the association said.

The number of break-ins in Germany fell to an all-time low last year because so many people were working from home, the insurance industry association GDV said on Thursday. Insurance claims for break-ins fell to 85,000 in 2020, 10,000 fewer than the year before, and the lowest level since records began in 1998.

"The fall in break-ins is largely due to people spending so much time at home thanks to the coronavirus pandemic," GDV head Joerg Asmussen said. "Burglars often had no opportunity to carry out the deed." As a result, damages fell to 230 million euros ($269.68 million), 70 million euros less than the year before, while the average size of an individual claim fell by 10% to 2,750 euros, the association said. ($1 = 0.8529 euros)

