Left Menu

IL&FS completes stake sale in China road asset to Pingan

In a major step towards resolving overall debt, IL&FS on Thursday announced completion of its 49 per cent stake sale in its Chinese road asset Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Company (CYEC).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:24 IST
IL&FS completes stake sale in China road asset to Pingan
It is the largest transaction for IL&FS since the sale of its wind energy assets to Orix. Image Credit: ANI

In a major step towards resolving overall debt, IL&FS on Thursday announced the completion of its 49 per cent stake sale in its Chinese road asset Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Company (CYEC). The stake is sold to China Merchants and Pingan Infrastructure Phase 1 Equity Investment Fund (Tianjin) Co Ltd, a fund jointly owned by Pingan Insurance and China Merchants.

This is the largest transaction for IL&FS since the sale of its wind energy assets to Orix. IL&FS has received Rs 1,035 crore in Singapore as part of this stake sale transaction. The consideration will be used to pay 88 million dollars (about Rs 639 crore) of Bank of Baroda loans and the balance to meet IIPL liabilities including bondholders under IOPL.

IL&FS Group held 49 per cent stake in CYEC through its step-down Singapore-based subsidiary ITNL International Pte Ltd (IIPL). The balance 51 per cent stake in CYEC is held by Chongqing Expressway Group (CEG). Pingan had bid at an aggregate equity valuation of 281 million dollar for 100 per cent stake.

This values IIPL's 49 per cent stake at 140 million dollars and Pingan had agreed to take over the Rs 1,600 crore debt in CYEC (as of December 2018). The transaction was completed post receipt of approval from retired Supreme Court Justice D K Jain and NCLT ITNL Offshore PTE Ltd and ITNL International Pte Ltd (IIPL) are two Singapore based subsidiaries of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd (ITNL), a majority-owned subsidiary of IL&FS.

CYEC holds and operates a concession for a toll-based expressway of 58.72 km in China mainland till 2032. The company has the right to collect toll from users and concessions from the Chinese government for the remaining period of the concession term. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. spending boom offsets Europe's lockdown blues

World stocks ran higher on Thursday following their slowest quarter in a year, as U.S. economic strength offset the return to strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere. U.S. President Joe Bidens sweeping 2.3 trillio...

IL&FS completes stake sale in China road asset; deal to address Rs 2,600 cr debt

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS on Thursday announced completion of 49 per cent stake sale in its Chinese road asset - Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Co Ltd CYEC.The stake is sold to China Merchants PingAn Infrastr...

India moves to deport Rohingya girl to Myanmar, draws criticism

A 14-year-old Rohingya Muslim girl has been taken to a border town in northeastern India for deportation to Myanmar, police officials said on Thursday, as the U.N. refugee agency and rights groups pressed New Delhi to halt the process.Tens ...

Poland's Mabion aims to produce Novavax vaccine for Europe from Q3

Polands Mabion aims to start production of U.S. firm Novavaxs coronavirus vaccine for Europe from the third quarter, representatives of the biotechnology company said. Mabion and Novavax last month signed a framework deal on the transfer of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021