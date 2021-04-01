Left Menu

Pandemic slowdown led to record fall in EU carbon market emissions

Emissions regulated by Europe's carbon market fell by 14.4% in 2020, their biggest percentage decline yet, as pandemic restrictions stifled economic activity and grounded flights, official data examined by carbon analysts at Refinitiv showed.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 18:38 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 18:38 IST
Pandemic slowdown led to record fall in EU carbon market emissions

Emissions regulated by Europe's carbon market fell by 14.4% in 2020, their biggest percentage decline yet, as pandemic restrictions stifled economic activity and grounded flights, official data examined by carbon analysts at Refinitiv showed. Around 45% of the European Union's output of greenhouse gases is regulated by the Emissions Trading System (ETS), the bloc's flagship instrument to tackle global warming by charging for the right to emit carbon dioxide (CO2).

The Refinitiv analysts' interpretation of European Commission data found emissions covered by the ETS totalled 1.365 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent (CO2e), down 14.4% on the previous year. The fall was the largest in percentage terms since the market was launched in 2005.

The market does not cover emissions from agriculture or transport beyond the aviation sector. "The substantial drop in emissions is the fallout from the pandemic with economic activity shrinking last year and renewables displacing fossil-fired power," Refinitiv analyst Ingvild Sorhus said.

With international travel restricted, aviation sector emissions dived 58.4% to 25.8 million tonnes CO2e. After aviation, the heat and power sector, whose emissions totalled 632.8 million tonnes of CO2e, down 17.1% on 2019, registered the next steepest fall.

Stationary emissions covered by the scheme, such as from power plants and factories, totalled 1.339 billion tonnes of CO2e, down 12.6% on the previous year, the data showed. The figures were in line with analysts forecasts and the benchmark price of carbon permits in the ETS was little changed on Thursday at around 42.50 euros a tonne.

Carbon prices have been rising since the European Union agreed last year to toughen its climate targets, which will increase demand for permits to emit, and hit a record high of 43.77 euros/tonne last month. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney, Steve Orlofsky and Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIIFL announces Rs 2,100 crore investment in Manipal Hospitals

The National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Limited NIIFL on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 2,100 crore in Manipal Hospitals, through its National Investment and Infrastructure Fund NIIF Strategic Opportunities Fund SOF, the dir...

Students of any class in Delhi schools not be called in new academic session till further orders: Directorate of Education.

Students of any class in Delhi schools not be called in new academic session till further orders Directorate of Education....

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. spending boom offsets Europe's lockdown blues

World stocks ran higher on Thursday following their slowest quarter in a year, as U.S. economic strength offset the return to strict COVID-19 lockdown measures in parts of Europe and elsewhere. U.S. President Joe Bidens sweeping 2.3 trillio...

IL&FS completes stake sale in China road asset; deal to address Rs 2,600 cr debt

Debt-laden Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services ILFS on Thursday announced completion of 49 per cent stake sale in its Chinese road asset - Chongqing Yuhe Expressway Co Ltd CYEC.The stake is sold to China Merchants PingAn Infrastr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021