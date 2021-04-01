WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims rise; layoffs drop in March

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week, though the labor market recovery is gaining traction as economic activity picks up, driven by increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus. That was confirmed by other data on Thursday showing job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers in March were the fewest in more than 2-1/2 years. Initial claims have been distorted by backlogs and fraud, making it difficult to get a clear signal on the labor market's health from the weekly data.

"Higher jobless claims in the most recent week don't detract from the strong downward trend, which will continue given the reopening of local and state economies, and the acceleration of vaccinations," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits jumped 61,000 to a seasonally adjusted 719,000 for the week ended March 27, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Data for the prior week was revised to show 26,000 fewer applications received than previously reported, pushing total filings down to 658,000.

That was the fewest claims since the middle of March 2020 when mandatory closures of non-essential businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms were being enforced across many states to slow the first wave of COVID-19 infections. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 680,000 applications in the latest week. Virginia accounted for the bulk of the rise. There were also notable increases in California, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey and New York.

Including a government-funded program for the self-employed, gig workers and others who do not qualify for the regular state programs, 951,458 people filed claims last week, remaining below one million for a second straight week since the pandemic started. U.S. stocks opened higher. The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices rose.

LONG ROAD TO RECOVERY The labor market appears to have turned the corner after shedding 306,000 jobs in December, thanks to the acceleration in the pace of inoculations, which is allowing more businesses to reopen. The White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package is sending additional $1,400 checks to qualified households and extending the government safety net for the unemployed through Sept. 6, boosting consumer spending.

In a separate report on Thursday, global outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas said announced layoffs by U.S.-based companies dropped 11% to 30,603 in March, the fewest since July 2018. Through the first quarter planned layoffs plunged 35%, compared the October-December period. At 144,686, job cuts last quarter were the fewest since the fourth quarter of 2019. "We have now marked one year since the first wave of layoffs occurred due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns," said Andrew Challenger, senior vice President at Challenger, Gray & Christmas. "It appears we have entered a recovery phase where job eliminations are slowing and companies are able to predict and assess where growth will occur."

The labor market's improving fortunes were underscored by a survey from The Conference Board this week showing its measure of household employment rebounding in March after three straight monthly decreases. But the labor market is still a long way from full recovery. Though claims have dropped from a record 6.149 million in April 2020, they remain stuck above their 665,000 peak during the 2007-09 Great Recession. In a healthy labor market, claims are normally in a 200,000 to 250,000 range.

Part of the elevation in claims is because of fraud. The expansion of benefits could also be encouraging some people to re-apply for benefits. The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid decreased 46,000 to 3.794 million in the week ended March 20. More people are finding work, while others are exhausting their eligibility for benefits, limited to 26 weeks in most states.

About 5.5 million people were on extended benefits during the week ended March 13, down 705,137 from beginning of the month. At least 18.2 million people were receiving benefits under all programs during that period, down 1.518 million from a week earlier. Still, the recent labor market progress is likely to be confirmed on Friday when the government publishes its closely watched employment report for March. According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 647,000 jobs last month after rising by 379,000 in February.

That would leave employment about 8.8 million below it peak in February 2020. "We look for a significant improvement in the labor market over the course of 2021, with a total of 7.5 million jobs added by the end of the year," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist at Oxford Economics in New York. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

