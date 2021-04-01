Left Menu

Second phase polls: 80.53 per cent turnout in Bengal, 73.03 per cent in Assam till 5 pm

Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent on Thursday, while the figure stood at 80.53 per cent for West Bengal in the second phase of assembly polls in the two states.The Election Commission said these figures were till 5 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:53 IST
Assam recorded a voter turnout of 73.03 per cent on Thursday, while the figure stood at 80.53 per cent for West Bengal in the second phase of assembly polls in the two states.

The Election Commission said these figures were till 5 pm. The second phase of polls in the two states were held peacefully across 21,212 polling stations spread over 69 assembly constituencies, it said.

''The voter turnout reported by 5 pm from the 39 assembly constituencies of phase 2 in Assam is 73.03 per cent. The poll percentage reported from the 30 assembly constituencies of phase 2 in West Bengal is 80.43 per cent as of 5 pm,'' the Commission said in a statement.

It said the ''non-functioning rate'' of electronic voting machines during the poll is lesser than experienced in last few polls.

During this phase, a total of 10,620 ballot units, and an equal number of control units and VVPATs were used in West Bengal.

In Assam, 10,819 ballot units, 10,592 control units and as many VVPATs were used. One control unit, at least one ballot unit and one VVPAT form one EVM.

The poll panel later said 55 ballot units, 54 control units and 169 VVPATs were replaced in Assam during polling.

In West Bengal, 43 BUs and CUs each were replaced. A total of 192 VVPATs were replaced during polling on Thursday.

During the ongoing elections till second phase, a record seizure of Rs. 366.09 crore have been made from both the states. The seizure figure, which includes cash, liquor, narcotics and freebies, is more than six times the total combined seizure of Rs 60.91 crore in assembly elections of 2016, the statement said.

A total number of 1,306 cases of Model Code of Conduct violations were reported through the cVIGIL app from Assam out of which 927 were disposed as of 4.30 pm. Similarly, 14,499 cases were reported from West Bengal with 11,630 being disposed till 4.30 pm.

