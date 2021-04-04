12 killed, 4 missing after ship sinks in east China

Twelve people were killed and four remain missing after a fishing boat sank in east China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday morning, the provincial maritime search and rescue centre has said.

The centre said it received a report that a boat registered in neighbouring Jiangsu Province with 20 crew members aboard had capsized about 100 nautical miles east of Zhujiajian, the Port of Ningbo Zhoushan in Zhejiang.

The 12 victims were among the 16 people that had been recovered, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

Rescue vessels and aircraft from maritime search teams and nearby fishing boats have joined the rescue operation.

Search work is still underway, it said.

