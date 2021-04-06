Left Menu

Net zero transition topped agenda in G7 talks on Tuesday, UK says

Last month IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she would present the IMF's board with a formal proposal for a possible $650 billion expansion of SDRs by June.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2021 22:19 IST
Net zero transition topped agenda in G7 talks on Tuesday, UK says

Top economic policymakers from the Group of Seven (G7) industrialised countries talked on Tuesday about how they will reform their economies to achieve their net zero emissions targets, this year's chair, Britain, said. "Finance ministers and central bank governors discussed the key roles of their ministries and central banks in the transition to net zero, and how climate policies complement and amplify the role of the private sector in financing climate action," Britain's finance ministry said in a statement.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak told attendees they needed to step up their plans to achieve the G7's goal of creating $100 billion of climate finance, the finance ministry said. Sunak will on Wednesday call on the Group of Twenty major economies to focus their efforts to tackle climate change and help the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to make climate change key to its activities, the finance ministry said.

On Thursday he will discuss more support for vulnerable countries and a new allocation of the IMF's financial reserves, an internal currency known as special drawing rights (SDRs). Last month IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she would present the IMF's board with a formal proposal for a possible $650 billion expansion of SDRs by June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 21 Spoilers revealed

Exposure to harmful chemicals in plastic may increase risk of postpartum depression: Study

Samsung launches N-ERP system to support innovations in future business

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Loanee defender Dawson makes West Ham stay permanent

West Ham United will complete the permanent transfer of defender Craig Dawson at the end of the current season with the centre back signing a contract until June 2023, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday. The 30-year-old is current...

CBI lodges preliminary inquiry to probe corruption allegations against Deshmukh

The CBI registered a preliminary inquiry on Tuesday to probe corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, officials said.A team of of the central probe agency landed in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon, collecte...

No COVID-19 vaccine shortage in any part of country: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any part of the country. There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country. The Centre is providing the required quantities to all s...

Canada's hospitals deploy artificial lungs, scramble for staff as COVID-19 hits younger patients

Younger Canadians are bearing the brunt of the nations latest COVID-19 surge, creating growing demand for artificial lungs and a struggle to maintain staffing in critical care units as hospitals make last-ditch efforts to save patients.Trea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021