YuppTV acquires broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021

About YuppTV YuppTV is one of the worlds largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250 TV channels, Movies and TV Shows in 14 languages.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-04-2021 10:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 10:52 IST
The streaming platform will be telecasting the series in close to 100 countries HYDERABAD, India, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YuppTV, the world's leading OTT platform for South-Asian content, has acquired the digital broadcasting rights for VIVO IPL 2021 in close to 100 countries. With this development, YuppTV will help cricket fans across the globe to witness and enjoy all the live action of the 60 T20 matches slated for the VIVO IPL 2021.

YuppTV Acquires Broadcasting Rights for VIVO IPL 2021 After shifting to the UAE in 2020 owing to the nationwide lockdown, VIVO IPL is now back in India. YuppTV will be airing all the excitement from the VIVO IPL 2021 from 9th April to 30th May 2021. The venues for the event include Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata. To add to it, the playoff matches and final are scheduled to take place at The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which is now the world's largest cricket stadium.

Leveraging this opportunity, YuppTV is bringing the highly engaging and anticipated action to close to 100 countries across territories - Continental Europe, Australia, Sri Lanka, South East Asia (Except Singapore and Malaysia), Central and South America, Central Asia, Nepal, Bhutan, and Maldives.

Commenting on the association, Mr Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO of YuppTV, said, ''Cricket has been a craze around the world and the IPL has always been a highly anticipated and powerful property for fans across the globe. With the VIVO IPL now back in India, we are sure that fans are going to revel in the on-ground experience. YuppTV is committed to the growth of sports in the country and will continue to be driven by the power of cricket. Our users can enjoy their favourite sporting event in real time from the convenience of their homes.'' With this development, YuppTV will add on more viewers giving them the best experience of virtual IPL with the feel of the stadium at home.

About YuppTV YuppTV is one of the world's largest internet-based TV and On-demand service provider for South Asian content, offering more than 250+ TV channels, Movies and TV Shows in 14 languages. YuppTV, recently received funding from Emerald Media, a Pan-Asian platform established by leading global investment firm KKR, wherein Emerald Media acquired a significant minority stake in the company for US$50mn. YuppTV had earlier raised its Series A round of funding from Poarch Creek Indian Tribe of Alabama.

YuppTV has 25000 hours of entertainment content catalogued in its library, while nearly 2500 hours of new on-demand content is added to the YuppTV platform every day. YuppTV offers Live TV and Catch-Up TV. It also offers YuppFlix, a movie on demand streaming service for Expat Market and recently launched YuppTV Originals to bring forth unconventional story telling. YuppTV is currently ranked #1 Internet Pay TV platform for Indians living abroad. YuppTV is the most downloaded Indian SmartTV app and it also boasts of 13 million mobile downloads with 4.0 user rating.

Visit https://www.yupptv.com/cricket for more information.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1481697/YuppTV_IPL_2021_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

