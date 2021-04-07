Left Menu

Reserve Bank sets up G-SAP for orderly functioning of G-Sec market

Let us prepare for our tryst with our potential firmly, he added.Besides, the central bank has extended on-tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations TLTRO by six months till September 30.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 13:44 IST
Reserve Bank sets up G-SAP for orderly functioning of G-Sec market

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday said it is putting in place a secondary market government securities acquisition programme or G-SAP 1.0 for this financial year to enable an orderly evolution of the yield curve.

According to the central bank, the endeavour through the programme will be to ensure congenial financial conditions for the recovery to gain traction.

Under the programme, which will be for the current financial year, RBI ''will commit upfront to a specific amount of open market purchases of government securities with a view to enabling a stable and orderly evolution of the yield curve amidst comfortable liquidity conditions,'' Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the monetary policy.

For the first quarter of 2021-22, RBI will conduct a G-SAP of Rs one lakh crore and the first purchase of government securities for an aggregate amount of Rs 25,000 crore will be conducted on April 15, Das said.

''The positive externalities of G-SAP 1.0 operations need to be seen in the context of those segments of the financial markets that rely on the G-Sec (Government Securities) yield curve as a pricing benchmark,'' he noted.

He also said that extension of Held-to-Maturity (HTM) dispensation opens up space for investments of more than Rs 4 lakh crore.

According to him, RBI will continue to deploy its regular operations under the LAF, longer-term repo/ reverse repo auctions, forex operations and open market operations, including special OMOs, to ensure liquidity conditions evolve in consonance with the stance of monetary policy and financial conditions are supportive for all stakeholders.

LAF is Liquidity Adjustment Facility while OMO refers to Open Market Operations.

The central bank also announced that it will conduct 14-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions of longer maturity as indicated in the Revised Liquidity Management Framework announced on February 6, 2020.

The amount and tenor of these auctions will be decided based on the evolving liquidity and financial conditions, RBI said.

''This is a part of RBI's liquidity management operations and should not be read as liquidity tightening. In fact, by paying a higher rate of interest on liquidity absorptions through the VRRR auctions, RBI is indirectly expanding liquidity,'' Das emphasised.

While laying out the liquidity management strategy for 2021-22, Das said RBI's endeavour is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific level thereof.

''Our objective is to eschew volatility in the G-Sec market in view of its central role in the pricing of other financial market instruments across the term structure and issuers, both in the public and private sectors,'' he said.

This is a necessary prerequisite for the nascent and hesitant recovery to firm up and become durable.

Das also urged market participants to pay heed to RBI's actions, communication and signals in a balanced manner.

''Together, we can overcome the challenges and lay the foundations for a durable recovery beyond the pandemic. Let us prepare for our tryst with our potential firmly,'' he added.

Besides, the central bank has extended on-tap Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) by six months till September 30. The scheme was announced in October last year and was available till March 31, 2021.

To ensure continued flow of credit to the real economy, RBI has also extended fresh support of Rs 50,000 crore to All India Financial Institutions (AIFIs) for new lending in the current financial year.

Accordingly, Rs 25,000 crore will be provided to NABARD; Rs 10,000 crore to National Housing Bank (NHB) and Rs 15,000 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI).

Further, the timeline for banks to on-lend through non-banking finance companies has been extended by six months to September 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Kerala records over 65 per cent polling by 4.30 pm

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

Science News Roundup: Climate change shrinks marine life richness near equator; UK scientists say further easing of COVID rules and more

Sudan says Ethiopia's moves on Nile dam violate international law

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong activists plead guilty to joining democracy rally

Three veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, including well-known publisher Jimmy Lai, have pleaded guilty to taking party in an unauthorised rally that resulted in violence between police and participants, media reported Wednesday. Lai...

Himachal civic polls: 40 pc polling in Dharamshala till 2 pm, 49 pc in Palampur

A voter turnout of 40 per cent was recorded in Dharamshala and 49 per cent in Palampur till 2 pm on Wednesday as polling is underway for four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh with 279 candidates in the fray.Polling in Dharamshala,...

Model train rings out the tunes in record-setting pandemic project

At Hamburgs Miniatur Wunderland museum, shut during Germanys coronavirus lockdown, a model train chugs along a track lined with thousands of water-filled glasses, tapping out a medley of classical music hits as it passes. With the museum fo...

Norway COVID-19 infections must decline before easing restrictions, PM says

Norways COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalisations must decline before the government will begin to unwind restrictions on social interaction, Prime Minister Erna Solberg told parliament on Wednesday.Solberg presented a four-step plan fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021