Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields flat, Italy's new issuance in focus

Euro zone bond yields were flat on Wednesday, with southern European debt stabilising after a sell-off in the previous session as markets braced for new supply from Italy and Portugal.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 20:57 IST
Euro zone bond yields flat, Italy's new issuance in focus

Euro zone bond yields were flat on Wednesday, with southern European debt stabilising after a sell-off in the previous session as markets braced for new supply from Italy and Portugal. Italy started the process of selling new 50-year and 7-year bonds via a syndicate of banks on Wednesday, having flagged the new issues the previous day.

Portugal raised, via a syndicate of banks, 4 billion euros from a 10-year bond on the back of 30 billion euros of demand, according to a lead manager memo. The tone across euro zone debt markets was largely subdued, with most 10-year bond yields down 1-2 basis points (bps) on the day following an overnight fall in U.S. Treasury yields.

"Overall, the pull higher from U.S. rates is alive and well and the rebound in euro zone bond markets is largely technical and temporary in nature," said senior ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. Germany's 10-year Bund yield was flat at -0.32%, down from recent highs around -0.26%.

IHS Markit's euro zone Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in March from February's 45.7, higher than a flash estimate of 48.8 and only just shy of the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction. The euro zone economy is on course for a robust recovery in the second half of the year that could allow the European Central Bank to start phasing out its emergency bond purchases in the third quarter, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said.

The ECB bought a net 6.178 billion euros ($5.20 billion) of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, below the 23.995 billion euros it purchased a week earlier. Italy's 10-year bond yield was unchanged at 0.70% , having risen sharply on Tuesday as investors braced for new supply. The gap over German Bund yields held just above 100 bps.

Analysts said bond spreads were moving back into focus, especially after a decision by the German constitutional court last month to stop the ratification of the European Union's Recovery Fund prompted investors to price some risk back into peripheral bonds. "The Tesoro's (Italian Treasury's) announcement of a new syndicated 50-year BTP caught markets off guard, with 10-year and 30-year (yield) spreads versus Bunds widening up to 7 bps to the highest level in almost a month," said Michael Leister, head of interest rate strategy at Commerzbank, referring to Tuesday's market moves.

"While thinner Easter liquidity might also play a role, these moves add weight to our tactical shorts in Italy versus semi-core (bonds) and Spain as supply indigestion risk is being compounded by doubts regarding the NGEU (Next Generation EU), the ECB's resolve and less generous carry differentials."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on T...

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...

Soccer-Tuchel pleased with Chelsea reaction to beat Porto after WBA shock

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel praised his side for overcoming the shock of last weeks 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion as they beat Porto 2-0 in Wednesdays Champions League quarter-final first leg. Chelsea conceded more than double the amou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021