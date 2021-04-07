Left Menu

Man held for duping real-estate investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 21:49 IST
Man held for duping real-estate investors

A 58-year-old civil engineer was arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of investing in real estate, police said on Wednesday.

Sanjay Chawla, a resident of Gurgaon, had cheated 53 people around Rs 9 crore, police said.

According to a complaint, Adel Landmarks Ltd had in March 2011 made a pre-launch of a project named 'Cosmo Court', which was to come up at Sector 86 in Gurgaon, an officer said.

The firm and its representatives misled the investors that it has already acquired 17 acres of land and obtained the licenses to start the project, the officer said.

They urged the complainants to start making payments for bookings for the project in the pre-launch stage, stating that it was very nominal at this stage and the rates would be double once the project is officially launched, police said.

The company started accepting booking amounts from the investors much before the necessary approvals were obtained from the authority. The project was abandoned and the amount was not returned, the officer said.

Investigation revealed that Chawla was one of the directors and the authorised signatories in the company. He was arrested on Monday and on released on bail later as per the direction of a court, Additional Commissioner of Police (EOW) Raj Kumar Singh said.

Chawla used to convince most of the customers to invest their money, police added.

Earlier, Sumit Bharana and Hem Singh Bharana, who were promoters of this project, had been arrested in this case, police said. PTI NIT HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina curtails leisure, public transport use after hitting new COVID-19 record

Argentina tightened movement restrictions on Wednesday including curtailing the leisure industry and blocking nonessential workers from using public transport after the country hit a record number of COVID-19 infections as it struggles with...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on T...

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021