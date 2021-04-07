Left Menu

Sebi rationalises reporting requirements for alternative investment funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2021 22:13 IST
Sebi rationalises reporting requirements for alternative investment funds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday rationalised the reporting requirements for alternative investment funds in order to provide ease of compliance for such entities.

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) will have to submit report on their activities on a quarterly basis. The report has to be submitted within 10 days from the end of a quarter and the new requirement will be effective from the quarter ending December 31, 2021, as per a circular.

Further, Category-III AIFs have to submit a report on leverage undertaken, on a quarterly basis, in revised formats.

Category-III AIFs are those trading with a view to making short-term returns and include hedge funds.

Earlier, category-I and II as well as category-III AIFs, which do not employ leverage, were required to comply with reporting norms on a quarterly basis. Category-III AIFs, which undertake leverage, were required to submit a report to Sebi on a monthly basis.

The regulator also said that any changes in terms of private placement memorandum and in the documents of the fund/ scheme should be intimated to investors and Sebi on a consolidated basis, within one month from the end of a financial year.

''Such intimation shall specifically mention the changes carried-out in the private placement memorandum and the documents of the fund/ scheme, along with the relevant pages of revised sections/ clauses,'' Sebi said.

The provisions, which modifies a circular issued in July 2014, would be effective immediately.

As per the 2014 circular, the changes were to be intimated once every six months on a consolidated basis.

''To provide ease of compliance,it has been decided to review and rationalise the existing regulatory reporting requirements,'' Sebi said in the circular on Wednesday.

The changes have been decided upon after consultation with various stakeholders and recommendation of Alternative Investment Policy Advisory Committee.

AIFs are funds established or incorporated in India for the purpose of pooling in capital from Indian and foreign investors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentina curtails leisure, public transport use after hitting new COVID-19 record

Argentina tightened movement restrictions on Wednesday including curtailing the leisure industry and blocking nonessential workers from using public transport after the country hit a record number of COVID-19 infections as it struggles with...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts a Houthi explosives-laden drone -Saudi state TV

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted a Houthi explosives-laden drone fired from Yemen in the direction of the kingdoms southern city of Khamis Mushait, Saudi state TV reported early on Thursday.Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said on T...

Major powers meet separately with U.S., Iran on nuclear deal

Diplomats from major powers met separately on Wednesday with Iran and the United States to discuss how to bring both back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned three years ago. Neither the United States nor Ir...

Syria: Israel fired missiles on suburbs of capital Damascus

Israel carried out a missile attack near the Syrian capital of Damascus and its southern suburbs early Thursday, Syrias state media reported with no immediate word on any casualties.State news agency, SANA, said Syrian air defenses were abl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021