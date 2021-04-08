Emkay ties up with Stockal to offer global investing avenues

Emkay Global Financial Services has tied up with global investment platform Stockal to help clients invest in US-listed stocks and securities. The association will provide access to thematic investments available in the US equity market, for example FAANG stocks, which have been the major contributors to the rise in the US market in the past few years due to their potential to disrupt the current and future technology landscape.

Rising globalisation and inter-connected markets have brought the entire world to a common platform. While investing, said Emkay, an investor should carefully assess all the possible options available -- domestic and global -- and take exposure accordingly. While there is no doubt about the India growth story, the global opportunities provided by the US equity market are also equally interesting.

Investment in the US market also comes with the currency appreciation factor, given the history of the greenback's appreciation year-on-year against the Indian rupee. The average annual returns from the US market have been almost 14 per cent in the past 10 years while the same was around 13 per cent for the Indian market. Emkay said Indian HNIs have shown a huge interest in investing overseas, especially in the United States and European countries. With most global companies looking to list in the US stock exchanges to raise funds, investment in the US market provides exposure to the best equity assets around the world.

As per data available, Indians have remitted over 35 billion dollars via Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced it in 2015. Indians can invest 250,000 dollars in a given year. The association with Stockal will help even the small equity investors.

"Diversification is critical as it reduces risk and helps optimise the gains. The US markets, through equities and exchange traded funds offers one of the most interesting avenues to diversify," said Ashish Ranawade, Head of Products at Emkay Wealth Management. "The fact that US equities have been one of the greatest wealth creators makes them an obvious choice for an investor's portfolio. This tie-up with Stockal will help provide the global access to our clients wanting to make a beginning through smaller investment sizes."

Emkay is an integrated securities firm offering a wide range of investment avenues including investment banking, institutional broking, private wealth management and financial products distribution. (ANI)

