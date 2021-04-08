Left Menu

European stocks scale all-time highs after Fed holds stance

"A dovish set of meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve has further reassured investors that Jay Powell and the gang won't be turning off the stimulus taps any time soon," Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spredex, wrote in a morning note. Market participants will now turn their focus to the European Central Bank, which is expected to release its March meeting minutes at 1130 GMT.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 14:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 14:46 IST
European stocks scale all-time highs after Fed holds stance

European stocks hit record highs on Thursday as optimism grew around a global stimulus-fuelled economic rebound after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that it was in no hurry to tighten its monetary policy. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3%, according to Google Finance data, adding to gains notched earlier this week when the index erased all of its pandemic-driven losses.

Fed officials remain wary about the ongoing risks of the coronavirus pandemic and are committed to bolstering the economy until its recovery is more secure, minutes of the central bank's latest policy meeting released on Wednesday showed. "A dovish set of meeting minutes from the Federal Reserve has further reassured investors that Jay Powell and the gang won't be turning off the stimulus taps any time soon," Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spredex, wrote in a morning note.

Market participants will now turn their focus to the European Central Bank, which is expected to release its March meeting minutes at 1130 GMT. Investors broadly looked past news that several European countries had announced restrictions on the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine in younger people, after a link was found to very rare blood clots.

The British drugmaker's shares climbed 1.3%. Holland-based technology investor Prosus NV rose slightly after it sold 2% of China's Tencent Holdings Ltd for $14.7 billion in the world's largest-ever block trade.

Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey jumped almost 4% after it forecast annual profit at the top end of market expectations and said it had started a strategic review of its health business.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

How AI and Machine Learning Are Helping In Cybersecurity?

Myanmar ambassador to London locked out of embassy after breaking with military

One Piece Chapter 1010: Is Orochi dead or alive after Scabbards Fight?

China shares down as consumer firms weigh; Hang Seng slips 0.65%

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Coal India records all-time high capex of Rs 13,115 cr in FY’21

Coal India on Thursday said its capital expenditure capex grew more than two-folds to hit an all-time high of Rs 13,115 crore in the just concluded fiscal.CILs original sanctioned capex budget was Rs 10,000 crore for FY21.Coal India Ltd CIL...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

India, South Korea and Thailand faced mounting infections, undermining cautious hopes that Asia might be emerging from the worst of the pandemic as safety worries threatened to delay vaccination drives. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, se...

PCB Board of Governors to meet in a virtual session on April 10

The 62nd meeting of the Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB Board of Governors BoG will be held online on Saturday afternoon in order to safeguard the health and safety of members as well as the PCB Management due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Some...

Domjur Constituency: Former TMC minister fights for political survival

The message Rajib Banerjee, former Trinamool Congress minister, now with the BJP, wants to sell to the people of Domjur in Howrah district is that he may have changed his team jersey colours, but he remains the same man.Banerjee, who is see...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021