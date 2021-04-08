Left Menu

Tomisin Fashina appointed as Ecobank's Group Executive, Operations & Technology

Tomisin has over 30 years of experience, predominantly in technology management and financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lome | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:43 IST
Tomisin Fashina appointed as Ecobank's Group Executive, Operations & Technology
Tomisin has a BSc degree in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Lagos and a PhD in Business Management in Leadership from Capella University, Minnesota, USA. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group (Ecobank.com), announces that Tomisin Fashina has been appointed as its new Group Executive for Operations & Technology, a position he will now hold in addition to his existing role of Managing Director of eProcess International.

Ade Ayeyemi, CEO Ecobank Group said: "The rapidly accelerating digital adoption by Africa's citizenry and businesses, together with the explosion in e-commerce across the continent, is driving transformation throughout the banking and payment sectors. Winning across operations and technology is essential for the Ecobank Group's short, medium and long-term success, and is an integral requirement of our ongoing determination to continue to meet the evolving expectations of our customers. Tomisin is well experienced to ensure this, and his new role provides him with an overarching view of our operations and technology functions."

Tomisin has over 30 years of experience, predominantly in technology management and financial services. Before joining the Ecobank Group, Tomisin was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Steward Bank Harare Zimbabwe. He has also been Chief Executive Officer for Yookos, a social media company, and has held several positions at Barclays Bank, including General Manager & Head, Transactional Banking Products, and Channels Management and Director, Cash Management & Payments. Prior to this, at Citigroup South Africa, he held leadership roles in its Global Transaction Services as Division Head & Director, Client Delivery, sub-Saharan Africa; and Division Head, Electronic Banking & Implementation, sub-Saharan Africa.

Tomisin has a BSc degree in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Lagos and a PhD in Business Management in Leadership from Capella University, Minnesota, USA.

Dr Fashina succeeds Eddy Ogbogu as Group Executive, Operations & Technology, following Eddy's recent retirement after serving the Group for 11 years.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong approaches EC against Vijayan over alleged poll-code violation

The Congress approached the Election Commission on Thursday, seeking action against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged violation of the model code of conduct on the polling day.Kannur Congress president Satheesan Pacheni com...

Turkey's daily new COVID-19 cases near 56,000, at record high

Turkey recorded 55,941 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Thursday, the highest daily level in the country since the start of the pandemic.Last week President Tayyip Erdogan announced a tightening of ...

WRAPUP 4-Armed clashes break out in Myanmar between troops and anti-junta protesters, US expands sanctions

At least 11 demonstrators were killed in clashes with security forces in a town in northwest Myanmar after truckloads of troops arrived to quell a protest against the ruling military junta, domestic media reported on Thursday.Protesters arm...

Soccer-Klopp to get small-scale reminder of Real training pitch

Given the way Liverpool performed at Real Madrids Alfredo di Stefano stadium on Tuesday, their coach Juergen Klopp could be forgiven for never wanting to see the place again. But the German is to get a constant reminder of the game after a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021