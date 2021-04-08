Tomisin Fashina appointed as Ecobank's Group Executive, Operations & Technology

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group (Ecobank.com), announces that Tomisin Fashina has been appointed as its new Group Executive for Operations & Technology, a position he will now hold in addition to his existing role of Managing Director of eProcess International.

Ade Ayeyemi, CEO Ecobank Group said: "The rapidly accelerating digital adoption by Africa's citizenry and businesses, together with the explosion in e-commerce across the continent, is driving transformation throughout the banking and payment sectors. Winning across operations and technology is essential for the Ecobank Group's short, medium and long-term success, and is an integral requirement of our ongoing determination to continue to meet the evolving expectations of our customers. Tomisin is well experienced to ensure this, and his new role provides him with an overarching view of our operations and technology functions."

Tomisin has over 30 years of experience, predominantly in technology management and financial services. Before joining the Ecobank Group, Tomisin was the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Steward Bank Harare Zimbabwe. He has also been Chief Executive Officer for Yookos, a social media company, and has held several positions at Barclays Bank, including General Manager & Head, Transactional Banking Products, and Channels Management and Director, Cash Management & Payments. Prior to this, at Citigroup South Africa, he held leadership roles in its Global Transaction Services as Division Head & Director, Client Delivery, sub-Saharan Africa; and Division Head, Electronic Banking & Implementation, sub-Saharan Africa.

Tomisin has a BSc degree in Computer Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, a Master of Business Administration in Marketing from the University of Lagos and a PhD in Business Management in Leadership from Capella University, Minnesota, USA.

Dr Fashina succeeds Eddy Ogbogu as Group Executive, Operations & Technology, following Eddy's recent retirement after serving the Group for 11 years.

(With Inputs from APO)