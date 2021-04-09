Left Menu

Chhindwara under lockdown; 4 districts, cities set for curbs

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-04-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 00:33 IST
A lockdown was imposed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on late Thursday evening, while a similar measure will be enforced in four other districts from Friday and cities will observe a 60-hour lockdown this weekend to curb the COVID-19 spread, officials said.

A 60-hour lockdown will be enforced in all cities of the state from 6 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

However, essential services will remain unaffected by the curbs.

Damoh district, where an assembly bypoll is due on April 17, has been kept out of the purview of the curbs. There the district returning officer will take a call on imposing curbs, the officials said.

Chhindwara, located close to Nagpur in Maharashtra, went into a lockdown at 8 pm on Thursday, they said.

Four other districts - Ratlam, Betul, Katni and Khargone - also bordering Maharashtra, the worst COVID-19-hit state of the country, will also face strict curbs, they said.

Ratlam and Betul will be locked down for nine days from 6 pm on Friday, while Khargone and Katni will see restrictions for seven days beginning 9 pm and 6 pm respectively, from Friday, the officials said.

Besides, curbs were clamped in Shajapur districts urban areas and they remain in force till 6 am on April 10, they added.

Bhopal citys Kolar area will see curbs for nine days from 6 pm on Friday.

Besides, state government offices would work for five days a week from Monday to Friday till July 31.

According to an order by additional chief secretary (home) Rajesh Rajora, some restrictions will be in force till April 30.

The order further said all urban areas of the state will remain shut during nights (10 pm onwards) from April 8 till April 30.

However, essential services likeferrying goods from other states, chemist and ration stores, hospitals, petrol pumps, banks, ATMs, milk and vegetable shops will remain open during the lockdown, the order said.

The curbs will not impact the vaccination drive and other essential works, it said.

