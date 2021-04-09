FACTBOX-France's ENA school: a maker of presidents and business leaders

France will close down its elite Ecole Nationale d'Administration, a school which has for decades churned out presidents, top-ranking civil servants and leaders of business, but which had increasingly become a symbol of inequality. The decision to abolish the ENA was announced by President Emmanuel Macron, an alumnus of the school.

Here is a flavour of the political leaders, public servants and blue-chip chief executives whose careers were shaped by the ENA: PRESIDENTS OF FRANCE Emmanuel Macron (class of 2004) Francois Hollande (class of 1980) Jacques Chirac (class of 1959)

Valery Giscard d'Estaing (class of 1951) PRIME MINISTERS of FRANCE Jean Castex (class of 1991)

Edouard Philippe (class of 1997) Dominque de Villepin (class of 1980) Laurent Fabius (class of 1973)

Alain Juppe (Class of 1972) Lionel Jospin (class of 1965) Michel Rocard (class of 1958)

Edouard Balladur (class of 1957) INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS AND CORPORATIONS

Pascal Lamy (class of 1975), former head of the World Trade Organisation Jean-Claude Trichet (class of 1971), former president of the European Central Bank Frederic Oudea (class of 1987), chief executive of the bank Societe Generale

Stephane Richard (class of 1987), CEO of telecoms group Orange Alexandre Bompard (class of 1999), CEO of retailer Carrefour

Guillaume Pepy (class of 1984), chairman of state-run rail company SNCF (Editing by Richard Lough and Jonathan Oatis)

