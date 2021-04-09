Left Menu

FACTBOX-France's ENA school: a maker of presidents and business leaders

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 01:41 IST
FACTBOX-France's ENA school: a maker of presidents and business leaders

France will close down its elite Ecole Nationale d'Administration, a school which has for decades churned out presidents, top-ranking civil servants and leaders of business, but which had increasingly become a symbol of inequality. The decision to abolish the ENA was announced by President Emmanuel Macron, an alumnus of the school.

Here is a flavour of the political leaders, public servants and blue-chip chief executives whose careers were shaped by the ENA: PRESIDENTS OF FRANCE Emmanuel Macron (class of 2004) Francois Hollande (class of 1980) Jacques Chirac (class of 1959)

Valery Giscard d'Estaing (class of 1951) PRIME MINISTERS of FRANCE Jean Castex (class of 1991)

Edouard Philippe (class of 1997) Dominque de Villepin (class of 1980) Laurent Fabius (class of 1973)

Alain Juppe (Class of 1972) Lionel Jospin (class of 1965) Michel Rocard (class of 1958)

Edouard Balladur (class of 1957) INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS AND CORPORATIONS

Pascal Lamy (class of 1975), former head of the World Trade Organisation Jean-Claude Trichet (class of 1971), former president of the European Central Bank Frederic Oudea (class of 1987), chief executive of the bank Societe Generale

Stephane Richard (class of 1987), CEO of telecoms group Orange Alexandre Bompard (class of 1999), CEO of retailer Carrefour

Guillaume Pepy (class of 1984), chairman of state-run rail company SNCF (Editing by Richard Lough and Jonathan Oatis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

New setting allows you to block all third-party API access to Google Workspace data

Google has introduced a new setting that allows users to block all third-party API access to Workspace data, adding another layer of protection over the Workspace and end-user data.With the new setting on, requests by all third-party apps a...

China March PPI rises to highest since 2018, CPI returns to inflation

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...

St Vincent warns of volcano eruption risk, orders evacuations

Residents of northern areas on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent have been ordered to evacuate homes due to a significant increase in the risk of an eruption at the La Soufriere volcano, the government said on Thursday. Ralph Gonsalves, P...

China March PPI +4.4% y/y, CPI +0.4% y/y

Chinas factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March, official data showed on Friday, as growth in the worlds second-largest economy continued to gather momentum. Chinas producer price index PPI rose 4.4 in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021