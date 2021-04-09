Taiwan reports 11 Chinese aircraft in defence zone

Taiwan reports 11 Chinese aircraft in defence zoneReuters | Taipei | Updated: 09-04-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:43 IST
Eleven Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Friday, including eight fighter jets, the island's defence ministry said.
Chinese-claimed Taiwan has complained over the last few months of repeated missions by China's air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part its air defence zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands.
