Southwest Airlines removes 30 737 MAX jets from schedule after Boeing notice

Southwest Airlines is removing 30 of its 58 Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its schedule after a notification from the planemaker over a potential electrical issue, it said on Friday.

The airline said it has not experienced any known operational challenges related to the issue but has removed the 30 MAX 8s for further review.

"Southwest anticipates minimal disruption to our operation," it said in a statement.

