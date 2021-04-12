Left Menu

Trading clunkers for electric bikes: France moves to offer financial incentive

France is offering the owners of old, exhaust-belching cars the opportunity to hand over their vehicles for scrap in return for a 2,500 euro ($2,975.00) grant to buy an electric bicycle. Lawmakers in the National Assembly have just approved the measure in a preliminary vote.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 12-04-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 00:33 IST
Trading clunkers for electric bikes: France moves to offer financial incentive

France is offering the owners of old, exhaust-belching cars the opportunity to hand over their vehicles for scrap in return for a 2,500 euro ($2,975.00) grant to buy an electric bicycle. Lawmakers in the National Assembly have just approved the measure in a preliminary vote. It was an amendment to a draft climate bill passing through parliament that aims to reduce greenhouse emissions by 40% in 2030 from 1990 levels.

If adopted, France will become the first country in the world to offer people the chance to trade in an ageing vehicle for an electric or folding bicycle, the French Federation of Bicycle Users (FUB) said. "For the first time it is recognised that the solution is not to make cars greener, but simply to reduce their number," said Olivier Schneider of the FUB.

($1 = 0.8403 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat elections: Poll candidate's supporter held for distributing liquor among voters, cop suspended for laxity

A supporter of a panchayat election candidate was arrested for allegedly distributing liquor among voters, while a policeman was suspended for not taking action against the poll code violation, an official said on Sunday.Sambhal Superintend...

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perp...

Cameroon receives 200,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Cameroon took delivery on Sunday of 200,000 doses of Chinas Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines, the first vaccines to arrive in the country, which will enable it inoculate frontline workers as it battles rising cases of coronavirus, the health min...

Pentagon chief declares ''ironclad'' US commitment to Israel

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday declared an enduring and ironclad American commitment to Israel, reinforcing support at a tense time in Israeli politics and amid questions about the Biden administrations efforts to revive nuclea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021