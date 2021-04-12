Left Menu

Siemens Healthcare India elevates Vivek Kanade as MD

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:01 IST
Siemens Healthcare India elevates Vivek Kanade as MD

Siemens Healthcare India has elevated Vivek Kanade as Managing Director Operations effective April 1.

Kanade, who joined the company 27 years ago, was an executive director prior to his promotion as the MD, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Siemens Healthcare India is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Siemens Healthineers AG, which is the medical technology arm of the diversified Siemens group of Germany.

Kanade will continue to lead the business for Siemens Healthineers India, including manufacturing, sales and distribution, strategy for 'zone India', comprising neighbouring countries like Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, the statement said.

During his long association with Siemens, 48-year-old Kanade has held various positions across diverse functions in sales, service management, regional management and modality management.

Before moving to Siemens Healthineers in India, his last assignment was as vice-president of global sales and marketing for the refurbished business, based in Forchheim, Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Amway reiterates focus on addressing childhood malnutrition on World Health Day

Building on its global expertise in the nutrition and wellness domain, Amway India, one of the countrys leading FMCG direct selling companies, celebrated World Health Day with a national webinar on building a better tomorrow with a focus on...

Lebanese minister expands claim over disputed maritime area with Israel

Lebanons caretaker public works and transport minister said on Monday he had signed a document expanding Lebanons claims in its maritime border dispute with Israel.The amendment would add around 1,400 square kilometres to the exclusive econ...

West Bengal: Bomb hurled at BJP camp in Bhatpara, allegations on TMC workers

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers on Monday accussed Trinamool Congress TMC for hurling a bomb at the BJP camp in Bhatpara on Sunday night. A bomb was hurdled at our camp at 12.10 pm last night. This is the repercussion as we filed a petit...

South Africa: Ramaphosa says country must 'recover' to gain new economic ground in global reality

Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of South Africa, on Monday said the country must forge ahead for new economy to stand in a new global reality, according to a report by TFS.In a weekly newsletter, the President said that we have to both recov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021