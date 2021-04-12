Norwegian Air wins court, creditor approvals in Norway for restructuring
Ireland's High Court has already approved the company's restructuring scheme in a parallel process. The carrier's next step is to raise at least 4.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($530 million) from new shares and hybrid capital, of which Norway's government has said it is willing to contribute 1.5 billion crowns. It has said it aims to exit the restructuring process on May 26, once it had secured the new funding.Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:44 IST
Creditors have voted in favor of Norwegian Air's restructuring proposal in Norway, the company said on Monday, clearing yet another hurdle for the airline on its path to emerge from bankruptcy protection.
"Today the judge of the Oslo Byfogdembete has approved the scheme for an exit of the reconstruction of the company," Norwegian said in a statement. Ireland's High Court has already approved the company's restructuring scheme in a parallel process.
The carrier's next step is to raise at least 4.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($530 million) from new shares and hybrid capital, of which Norway's government has said it is willing to contribute 1.5 billion crowns. It has said it aims to exit the restructuring process on May 26, once it had secured the new funding. ($1 = 8.4944 Norwegian crowns)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- High Court
- Ireland
- Norwegian
- Norway
ALSO READ
High court: Charlottesville can remove Confederate statues
Govt to slap recovery notice on Vedanta's Cairn after Delhi High Court judgment
High court halts Calif. virus rules limiting home worship
High court sides with Google in copyright fight with Oracle
Lawyers' committee urges Delhi High Court to continue physical hearing in trial courts