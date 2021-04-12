Left Menu

Euro zone bond yields fall, focus falls on key week for U.S. bonds

"The large U.S. Treasury supply and the string of likely upbeat U.S. activity and inflation data this week leave U.S. Treasuries still vulnerable with spillover risks to Bunds," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. Euro zone bond yields were broadly lower, with Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was last down 2.4 basis points on the day at -0.32% -- more than 10 bps below almost one-year highs hit in February.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 15:54 IST
Euro zone bond yields fall, focus falls on key week for U.S. bonds

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday, holding below recent highs as markets bided their time in a key week for U.S. Treasury markets. U.S. Treasury yields, which have stabilised in the past two weeks after a sharp rise, could get a fresh steer from auctions and inflation data. On Monday alone the U.S. Treasury will auction $96 billion of three- and 10-year bonds in the latest gauge of investor appetite for U.S. bonds amid strong growth and high debt levels.

That will likely set the tone for European bond markets, where yields have risen this year on U.S.-led reflation expectations. "The large U.S. Treasury supply and the string of likely upbeat U.S. activity and inflation data this week leave U.S. Treasuries still vulnerable with spillover risks to Bunds," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann.

Euro zone bond yields were broadly lower, with Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was last down 2.4 basis points on the day at -0.32% -- more than 10 bps below almost one-year highs hit in February. Dovish weekend comments from European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta may have leant bond markets some support.

The ECB should accept no further delay in lifting inflation back to its target as the current outlook is unsatisfactory and persistent misses risk damaging the economy, he said. The U.S. economy is at an "inflection point" with expectations that growth and hiring will pick up speed in the months ahead, but also risks if a hasty reopening leads to an increase in coronavirus cases, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell meanwhile said in an interview aired Sunday.

Italian bond yields pulled back from Friday's one-month high on growing concern about possible delays in the EU recovery fund to aid the post-coronavirus recovery. Italy's 10-year bond yield was last down almost 4 bps at 0.70%, below Friday's high around 0.76%.

Weekly ECB bond buying data, covering trades settled by April 9, will be released later in the day. Analysts at UniCredit said the data, the first indication of purchases in the second quarter, will be closely watched. ECB President Christine Lagarde has suggested the ECB expects emergency bond purchases in the second quarter to be held at a "significantly higher pace" than during the first quarter.

UniCredit also noted that the reporting week contains two holidays, so may reflect a relatively low buying amount. Elsewhere, Austria hired banks to sell four-year and 50-year bonds, according to a lead manager note seen by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Lumos Health Accelerator Onboards Startups in Early Cancer Detection and Advanced Cancer Prognostics

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Lumos, a premier Healthcare speed scaling program, today announced the addition of Onward Assist and ErlySign to its speed scaling program. The startups were selected after a careful evaluation of their tech...

Mahindra Thar crosses 50k booking mark in six month of launch

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Monday said all new Thar has crossed 50,000 bookings, within just six months of its launch.With its design, performance, off-road capability, everyday-comfort, technology and safety, the all-new Thar continues to at...

Yemen's Houthis say they attacked Saudi Aramco facilities; no Saudi confirmation

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Monday it had fired 17 drones and two ballistic missiles at targets in Saudi Arabia, including Saudi Aramco facilities in Jubail and Jeddah.There was no immediate Saudi confirmation. Saudi Aramco,...

J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 mln doses expected in Q2 -lawmaker

Johnson Johnson on Monday began delivering its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine to EU countries, a European Union lawmaker said. The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021