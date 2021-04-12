Left Menu

Spain's Rovi to make ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Under the deal announced on Monday - which boosted Rovi shares more than 4% to a near-record high - Madrid-based Rovi will have the capacity to supply active agents for up to 100 million vaccine doses a year from its plant in the southern city of Granada via a new production line. The deal will, for at least a portion of the Moderna vaccine, spare the challenges of a long, cross-Europe journey in which ingredients had to be shipped hundreds of kilometres for final bottling from a plant owned by drug company Lonza .

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:30 IST
Spain's Rovi to make ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Spanish pharmaceuticals company Rovi will make active ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, extending an existing agreement to bottle the vaccine using ingredients transported from Switzerland. Under the deal announced on Monday - which boosted Rovi shares more than 4% to a near-record high - Madrid-based Rovi will have the capacity to supply active agents for up to 100 million vaccine doses a year from its plant in the southern city of Granada via a new production line.

The deal will, for at least a portion of the Moderna vaccine, spare the challenges of a long, cross-Europe journey in which ingredients had to be shipped hundreds of kilometres for final bottling from a plant owned by drug company Lonza . Lonza's Swiss output had so far been shipped either to Rovi for "fill and finish" or to a facility belonging to Swedish-based contract drug maker Recipharm in France. The finished vaccines will be bound for Europe, Canada, South Korea, Japan and elsewhere outside the United States.

"Our proven experience and capacities as a contract manufacturer of injectables with high technological value has enabled us to strengthen our present agreement with Moderna and this will help to reinforce our manufacturing area, probably providing us with a significant growth opportunity in this area," Rovi CEO Juan Lopez-Belmonte Encina said in a statement. The company did not disclose the size of its investment in the new production line. Lonza has said that each of its recently built production lines cost around 70 million Swiss francs ($76 million), with a staff of about 60 to 70 employees dedicated to each line.

Rovi shares have jumped about 26% so far this year, according to Refinitiv data. The stock was up 3.8% at 47.9 euros by 1048 GMT, not far from a record 48.4 euros set late last month. ($1 = 0.9238 Swiss francs)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry arrives in UK ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday ahead of his grandfather Prince Philips funeral, which will be held on April 17. As per People magazine, the Duke of Sussex arrived on Sunday from California, where he has been residing with his wife...

'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers on Monday as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.After imposing the most onerous restricti...

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija tests positive for COVID-19

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has tested positive for COVID-19. Mehbooba confirmed the news on her official Twitter handle and said that Iltija is currently self-isolating on doctors advic...

Soccer-Pochettino hoping PSG's home form will improve against Bayern

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is hoping his teams home form will match their away performances as they carry a 3-2 advantage against Bayern Munich into their Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Parc des Princes on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021