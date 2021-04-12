Left Menu

UPDATE 1-J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 mln doses expected in Q2 -lawmaker

A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson confirmed that it began deliveries on Monday to EU countries, Norway and Iceland, but declined to comment on supplies for April and the second quarter. It said it aimed to deliver 200 million doses in 2021 to the EU, Norway and Iceland.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:07 IST
UPDATE 1-J&J begins COVID-19 vaccine supplies to EU, 50 mln doses expected in Q2 -lawmaker

Johnson & Johnson on Monday began delivering its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine to EU countries, European Union officials and the company said.

The company had initially planned to start its deliveries at the beginning of April, but delayed the rollout due to production issues. "The first doses are leaving warehouses for member states today," a European Commission spokesman told a news conference on Monday.

"Johnson & Johnson begins vaccine shipments to the EU today. Very good news," said Peter Liese, an EU lawmaker from the same party as German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The U.S. company has committed to delivering 55 million doses to the EU by the end of June and another 120 million in the third quarter, EU industry commissioner Thierry Breton said this month.

"Most recently, it was unclear whether that promise would be kept. However, 50 million doses are certain" for the second quarter, Liese said, noting he received this information from the company and from the European Commission, which coordinates talks with vaccine makers. A spokeswoman for Johnson & Johnson confirmed that it began deliveries on Monday to EU countries, Norway and Iceland, but declined to comment on supplies for April and the second quarter.

It said it aimed to deliver 200 million doses in 2021 to the EU, Norway and Iceland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Exploring Mana Foresta: India's First Vertical Forest Tower by Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd

The modern fast-growing urban lifestyle is full of pace and thrill. The trend towards migrating to a city has been in practice for quite a few centuries. However, that deep and silent aspiration to live in a natural surrounding has never di...

Women's T20 Challenge likely to remain three-team affair

The BCCI is likely to stick to three teams for the Womens T20 Challenge tournament, usually held during the IPL play-offs.The Board had planned to increase the exhibition event to four teams last year but it will continue to be a three-team...

Youth with fake currencies held

Coimbatore, Apr 12 PTI A youth has been detained near Tirupur, about 55 kms from here, for allegedly trying to circulate fake currencies, police said on Monday.The youth was stopped during a vehicle-check on Sunday at Padiyur as his two-whe...

Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, Magsaysay award winner I A Rehman dies

Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and Magsaysay award winner I A Rehman, a strong voice for the countrys minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021