Left Menu

Offices, metro, bus services operate with 50-per cent capacity in Delhi

Offices, metro, and bus services in Delhi operated with 50-per cent capacity on Monday following the restrictions imposed by the AAP dispensation in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA had on Saturday night ordered the prohibition of all types of gatherings, a reduced number of people at weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half of their seating capacity, and a scaled-down presence in government offices.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:40 IST
Offices, metro, bus services operate with 50-per cent capacity in Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Offices, metro, and bus services in Delhi operated with 50-per cent capacity on Monday following the restrictions imposed by the AAP dispensation given the surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Saturday night ordered the prohibition of all types of gatherings, a reduced number of people at weddings and funerals, running of public transport at half of their seating capacity, and a scaled-down presence in government offices. On the first working day after the restrictions were imposed, the crowds in buses and metro were restricted, which led to crowding at bus stands and metro stations.

Transport officials said people themselves are taking precautions, yet they are fully implementing the COVID-19 restrictions of allowing only half the number of passengers than the seating capacity in buses.

''Reports of a few passengers in many buses have been received, although some people have to wait at the bus shelters due to the restriction on the seating capacity. Buses are running with a few passengers or vacant, barring some routes,'' a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) official said.

''The frontliners, including the drivers and the conductors, have been sensitized to strictly follow the seating capacity norm. The higher-ups, including depot and regional managers, are monitoring the implementation of the restriction on the seating capacity. Teams are also there to enforce the restriction in the field,'' he added.

About people being forced to wait at some places due to the seating restriction, the officer said it was a demand-and-supply problem, which was natural to occur as fewer people are allowed in the buses to maintain social distancing.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) authorities said they are not allowing crowding either in the coaches or on the platforms.

''We already have a lot of infection-containment measures in place since we resumed the services last September. We are going to make our measures even more stringent now to ensure there is no crowding in the coaches or at the platforms and things are following the latest government norms,'' a DMRC official said.

''Many of the gates that have been kept closed at various stations will remain so and alternate seating and spacing among commuters while standing will also be ensured more effectively now.

''Out-flying squads are checking compliance daily and penalizing the violators,'' he added.

Delhi recorded 10,774 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day surge in the national capital to date, according to data shared by the health department.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is ''very serious'' and issued a stark warning not to step out of homes unless it is urgent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

50.71 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Kerala till now: state health minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that so far 50,71,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 49,19,234 doses of Covishield and 1,52,316 does of Covaxin, have been administered in the state. She also informed that 2,38,721 p...

COVID-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme extended by three months

Consultations have seen the COVID-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme LGS extended by a further three months.The move was on Monday announced in a joint statement by the National Treasury, the South African Reserve Bank and the Banking Association Sou...

ISF worker allegedly thrashed by TMC workers in Bengal

Ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a worker belonging to the Indian Secular Front ISF was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress TMC workers on Sunday. The incident occured between 8 pm to 9 pm on Sunday nigh...

HFCs likely to witness growth of 8-10% in FY22: Report

With demand for housing loans picking up during the last two quarters of fiscal 2020-21, housing finance companies HFCs are likely to witness a growth rate of 6-8 per cent during the year and 8-10 per cent in FY2021-22, says a report.The on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021