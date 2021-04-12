Left Menu

Pak economy to grow by 3% in current fiscal despite ravages of COVID-19, says central bank chief

Addressing an event at the Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX in Karachi, State Bank of Pakistan SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir said though the country is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, the good sign is that it is entering the third COVID-19 pandemic wave with improved economic indicators as compared to the first wave last year.It is a good sign and we hope that we will tackle the third wave successfully, he said.Pakistans economy would grow by 3 per cent in the current fiscal year, Baqir said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 18:12 IST
Pak economy to grow by 3% in current fiscal despite ravages of COVID-19, says central bank chief

Pakistan's central bank chief on Monday said the country's economy would grow by 3 per cent in the current fiscal year despite the ravages of COVID-19. Addressing an event at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Dr Reza Baqir said though the country is battling a surge in coronavirus cases, the good sign is that it is entering the third COVID-19 pandemic wave with improved economic indicators as compared to the first wave last year.

''It is a good sign and we hope that we will tackle the third wave successfully,'' he said.

Pakistan's economy would grow by 3 per cent in the current fiscal year, Baqir said. However, his statement is at variance with the estimates of global financial bodies. While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected Pakistan’s GDP growth at 1.5 per cent, the World Bank said it would be 1.3 per cent in the ongoing fiscal ending June 30.

Exuding confidence, Baqir said Pakistan's economy was performing well. One of the indicators, he said, was the growth in remittances which was above USD 2 billion for the 10th consecutive month in March.

The SBP chief underlined that the large scale manufacturing sector posted a growth of 9 per cent in January as compared to negative growth of 5.7 per cent in the same month last year. Also, the sales of cars, cement, steel and fast moving consumers goods remained robust.

“The fiscal and monetary policies coupled with stimulus are expected to help the economy grow this year compared to a contraction witnessed during the previous fiscal year,” he said, adding that the SBP injected liquidity equal to 5 per cent to the GDP in the system through the monetary policy measures, which helped to revitalise the economy and create jobs for the people.

Baqir also offered to provide support to the PSX. “Central bank is working on regulations to develop the secondary debt market at the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” he said.

If Baqir's estimate of 3 per cent growth proves right, it will be a remarkable improvement for debt-ridden Pakistan, which registered a negative growth last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

CCI approves acquisition of stake in Magma Fincorp by Rising Sun Holdings

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves the acquisition of a shareholding in Magma Fincorp Limited by Rising Sun Holdings Private Limited and Mr Sanjay Chamria and Mr Mayank Poddar.The proposed combination envisages the acquisition...

Prince Harry praises Philip for 'dedication to Granny'

Prince Harry praised his grandfather Prince Philip for his dedication to Granny and for always being yourself in a statement released on his return to Britain for the funeral of Queen Elizabeths husband.He has been a rock for Her Majesty Th...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 12

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington--------------------------------------------------------------------...

UK lobbying scandal snares Ex-PM; government launches probe

Britains government on Monday launched an investigation into a lobbying scandal involving former Prime Minister David Cameron amid calls for new rules on contact between business leaders and government officials.The government said it has c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021