Left Menu

Sebi comes out with new guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:27 IST
Sebi comes out with new guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds

Capital markets watchdog Sebi on Monday came out with fresh guidelines on reporting formats for mutual funds.

The formats for the reports to be submitted by asset management companies (AMCs) to trustees, by AMCs to Sebi and by trustees to the regulator have been revised on the basis of consultation from the industry.

In a circular, Sebi said the compliance certificate to be submitted by an AMC to the trustees on a bi-monthly basis and half-yearly basis would be discontinued.

The contents of both these reports have been incorporated in the quarterly report by AMC to trustees, it added.

With regard to quarterly report on activities of mutual funds(MFs), Sebi said such report must contain details of number of live schemes as on last day of the quarter-end, schemes launched during the period including schemes which were launched but could not be constituted for any reason, details of existing schemes matured or wound up as well schemes merged during the quarter.

For schemes which have been wound up, Sebi said details of payout should be provided during each quarter till the last payout for such schemes.

In addition, details of close-ended schemes rolled-over, schemes that underwent fundamental attribute change, clearance received from Sebi to launch new schemes and details of Assets Under Management (AUM) need to be provided in the quarterly report.

The report should also contain details of AMC related information, details related to investment, product, risk management, valuation of investments, investor, among others.

Such reports need to be submitted to trustees within 21 days from the end of respective quarters.

To synchronize the frequency of submission of the compliance certificate test (CTR) and quarterly report, Sebi modified guidelines to the extent that, instead of exceptional reporting, complete CTR would have to be submitted by AMC to the regulator on a quarterly basis, by 21st calendar day of succeeding month for the quarters ending March, June, September and December.

On half-yearly trustee report by trustees to Sebi it said AMC need to mention 'Yes'/'No' with respect to each compliance item and wherein there is non-compliance and AMC has mentioned 'No', details regarding the nature of non-compliance should be given along with the corrective action taken, if any.

Sebi said trustees will have to submit corrective steps taken with respect to the non-compliance reported in the report.

It, further, said trustees would continue to submit such report for the half-year ending September and March within two months from the end of the half year.

For quarterly report and report on compliance certificate test, the guidelines would come into effect for reporting from the quarter ending June 2021 and for half-yearly trustee report, the new framework would come into effect for reporting from the half-year ended March 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata "clean bowled" in Nandigram, her "innings over" in Bengal: Modi

Invoking Constitution and B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday pilloried Mamata Banerjee over a TMC leader likening the scheduled castes in West Bengal to beggars and claimed she could not have made the seriously objectionable ...

Night curfew imposed in Haryana amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Haryana government on Monday imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid a surge in coronavirus cases.Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders, Home an...

COVID-19: MP health commissioner Sanjay Goyal transferred

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred state health commissioner Sanjay Goyal.Goyal is replaced by Akash Tripathi, Managing Director of MP Power Management Company Limited MPPMCL and Secretary,...

Jammu & Kashmir prime mover of tourism revival phase in India: Union tourism secretary

There are signs of recovery in the countrys domestic tourism sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Jammu and Kashmir has been one of the prime movers of this revival phase, Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh said on Monday.Addressing a tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021