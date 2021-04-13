Left Menu

L&T begins constructing 300 MW solar plant in Saudi Arabia

The renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro's power transmission and distribution business has got the go-ahead to begin constructing a 300 megawatt Jeddah solar photovoltaic power plant.

The Indian multinational with over $21 billion in annual revenues has operations in 30 countries. Image Credit: ANI

The renewables arm of Larsen & Toubro's power transmission and distribution business has got the go-ahead to begin constructing a 300 megawatt Jeddah solar photovoltaic power plant. The turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order has been received from the consortium of Masdar, EDF Renewables and Nesma Company.

Awarded by Saudi Arabia's Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) to the consortium under design, finance, build and operate mode, the project has now attained financial closure after the signing of a power purchase agreement. The project is in Third Jeddah Industrial City, 50 km southeast of Jeddah. The large utility scale power plant utilises modern technologies including bifacial modules, single axial trackers, string inverters and robots for module cleaning.

"We are thankful and happy to be a part of establishing major solar projects awarded under the umbrella of Saudi Arabia's pioneering National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), marking yet another milestone in our green technology path to enable clean energy transition," said T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T. "Earlier L&T had announced a major EPC order win for 1.5 GW Sudair project in Saudi Arabia," he said in a statement on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

