Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Q4 FY'21 retail sales rise over 12 pc to 1,23,483 units

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:13 IST
Jaguar Land Rover Q4 FY'21 retail sales rise over 12 pc to 1,23,483 units

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday reported a 12.4 per cent increase in retail sales at 1,23,483 units in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Stating that there is continuing recovery from the impact of COVID-19, JLR said its sales in China in Q4 were up 127 per cent compared to a year ago, when that market was heavily affected by the pandemic.

Sales in North America were also up year-on-year (10.4 per cent), while other regions remain lower than pre-COVID levels, including overseas markets (down 10 per cent), the UK (decline of 6.8 per cent) and Europe (4.9 per cent dip), JLR said in a statement.

For the full 2020-21 fiscal year, JLR's global retail sales stood at 4,39,588 units, down 13.6 per cent on the previous year largely due to the adverse impact of the pandemic, it added.

Growth in China was strong, with retails reaching 1,11,206 vehicles, up 23.4 per cent year-on-year. However, sales in other regions have not yet recovered to pre-COVID levels with North America down 14.3 per cent and the UK, Europe, and overseas markets each down more than 20 per cent, it added.

By model, the new Land Rover Defender contributed 45,244 sales in the year, while other models were down year-on-year, reflecting the impact of COVID, particularly earlier in the year, the company said.

Commenting on the company's sales performance, JLR Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said, ''while the COVID-19 pandemic has an ongoing impact on the global auto industry, I am pleased to end the financial year with sales up year-on-year in the last quarter.'' Encouragingly, he said, ''the steady recovery throughout the year follows the direction of our Reimagine strategy: the quality of our sales improved even more than the volume, with a focus on our most profitable car lines, higher specifications and lower incentives.'' Brautigam said, ''despite very different COVID restrictions worldwide, we also achieved our objective of balanced sales across our key markets.'' PTI RKL DRR DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine town bears scars of poverty as pandemic sharpens economic crisis

In a run-down part of Manzanares, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the scars of poverty are clear. People cook with firewood. Some have no electricity, gas or running water. Children play barefoot with old toys next to rudimentary homes.It...

Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 18 months of detention

Egyptian authorities on Tuesday released an activist known for his outspoken criticism of the government after he spent more than a year and a half in pre-trial detention, his lawyer said.Khaled Dawoud, an opposition leader and former head ...

J-K: Marriage celebrations return as guns fall silent along LoC

As India and Pakistan adhere to ceasefire agreement after years of cross-border shelling, marriage celebrations have silently returned to villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.Director General of Military Operations DG...

EC imposed campaign ban on Mamata at BJP's behest: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commissions decision to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours was taken at the behest of the BJP.This was a direct attack on democracy and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021