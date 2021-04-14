Left Menu

US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures rise as JPMorgan, Goldman set to kick off earnings season

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of quarterly earnings reports from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, with investors expecting a strong rebound for corporate America against the backdrop of a swift vaccine-led global economic recovery. JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to kick off the first-quarter earnings season for big banks at 6:45 a.m ET, followed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co later in the morning.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:00 IST
US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq futures rise as JPMorgan, Goldman set to kick off earnings season
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday ahead of quarterly earnings reports from JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, with investors expecting a strong rebound for corporate America against the backdrop of a swift vaccine-led global economic recovery.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to kick off the first-quarter earnings season for big banks at 6:45 a.m ET, followed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co later in the morning. Analysts expect overall net income for U.S. banks to jump between 60% and 250% from a year earlier, partly as they release a chunk of "reserves" – money they had set aside last year for expected pandemic loan losses.

First-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 25% in the quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data. That would be the biggest quarterly gain since 2018 when tax cuts under former President Donald Trump had powered profit growth. Shares of Goldman Sachs were up 0.7% in premarket trading, while those of JPMorgan and Wells Fargo were flat.

At 6:15 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were flat, S&P 500 e-minis were up 3 points, or 0.07%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 19.75 points, or 0.14%. The S&P 500 closed at record highs in the previous session as a jump in high-flying technology stocks helped offset the impact of stronger-than-expected inflation data and a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.

Technology stocks including Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, and Tesla Inc edged higher in early premarket deals. Discovery Inc fell 3.9% as CNBC reported on Tuesday that Credit Suisse Group AG was still unloading its positions in the media company after losses relating to Archegos Capital Management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in shanties in southeast Delhi area, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in some shanties located in southeast Delhis Noor Nagar on Wednesday afternoon, Delhi Fire Services DFS officials said.No injuries have been reported so far in the incident, they said.According to DFS, a call regarding the ...

KKR to buy IT services firm Ensono

Private-equity giant KKR Co Inc said on Wednesday it would buy information technology services provider Ensono from Charlesbank Capital Partners and MC Partners.The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Reuters had reported on Tu...

Haiti prime minister resigns amid violence, political strife

Haitian Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe announced early Wednesday that he has resigned as the country faces a spike in killings and kidnappings and prepares for an upcoming constitutional referendum and general election later this year.Jouthe ...

Khattar pays rich tributes to Ambedkar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, saying he spent his life for the uplift of the poor and underprivileged.On the occasion of Ambedkars birth anniversary, Khattar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021